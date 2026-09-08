A new wave of female filmmakers is actively reworking genre conventions to broaden the scope of Korean cinema, with their projects earning international recognition and breathing new life into domestic theaters as the industry recovers from a prolonged slump.

Director Kim Mi-jo's new film, "The Journey to Gyeong-ju," has opened to positive reviews. The film follows a mother and three daughters seeking revenge for their youngest sister, Gyeong-ju, who never returned from a school trip. Following her 2021 debut "Gull," Kim breaks away from standard revenge tropes to offer a layered portrayal of the grief of those left behind.

The film earned international recognition before its official release, winning Audience Awards at the 45th Hawaii International Film Festival and the 24th Florence Korea Film Fest. It was selected for the 30th Fantasia International Film Festival and the 6th Barcelona Korean Film Festival.

The Florence Korea Film Fest praised Kim's screenplay and direction for breaking away from revenge-movie conventions and channeling grief and anger over the loss of a loved one through biting humor. Kim's strength lies in nuanced emotional storytelling paired with sharp social critique.

Director Lee Ji-won, acclaimed for her 2018 film "Miss Baek" and the 2026 drama "Climax," led the September rush of Korean theatrical releases with "Portrait of A Family." Her first feature in eight years follows prominent couple Joong-gu and Nam-mi, whose marriage collapses after a daughter named Dong-joo unexpectedly appears. Eight years later, the two risk everything to uncover the truth and save Dong-joo from a shocking incident.

Lee explores the solidarity of broken characters once again. While "Miss Baek" focused on female solidarity and "Climax" examined human ambition and downfall, "Portrait of A Family" portrays the sacrifice and unity of a family navigating a crisis. Through intuitive direction, the film depicts redemption for the marginalized as they find salvation in each other.

Following the critical success of "Moving On," director Yoon Dan-bi is heading to the 31st Busan International Film Festival with her new film, "The World Before." The film, which was also invited to the Toronto International Film Festival and the San Sebastian International Film Festival, centers on 17-year-old Jin, who has never left her isolated island, and Du-jae, who returns after years away for his grandmother's funeral. The story meticulously captures universal coming-of-age stories and subtle shifts in emotion.

The emergence of new female directors is a welcome change across the film industry, as they subvert genre conventions and bring previously untold stories to the screen. However, challenges remain. Because invitations to overseas film festivals and critical praise do not automatically translate into box office success, the filmmakers must figure out how to balance artistic merit with mass appeal.

Beyond gender, the prominence of these female directors demonstrates the wide diversity of perspectives Korean cinema can embrace. The industry is closely watching to see whether this momentum will lead to a permanent fixture that broadens cinematic diversity, rather than ending as a temporary trend.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.