CJ ENM brings K-drama, K-pop channels to Amazon

American television viewers are getting two new front-row seats to Korean entertainment, and accessing them will not require a subscription.

CJ ENM, the entertainment powerhouse behind global smashes like "Parasite," said Friday that it is launching two free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. Operating around the clock, the brand channels — “CJ ENM K-Stories” and “CJ ENM K-Pop” — aim to expand the reach of Korean drama, film and music directly into American living rooms.

The venture signals a strategic push by CJ ENM to monetize its extensive content library while leaning into the rapidly expanding FAST market, which offers linear, cable-style channels over the internet without monthly fees. As traditional paid streaming services face consumer fatigue over rising subscription costs, free ad-supported platforms have quietly emerged as a dominant force in American media consumption.

The flagship channel, “CJ ENM K-Stories,” will showcase hit television series and movies. Its inaugural lineup includes acclaimed television dramas such as "The K2," "Her Private Life" and "Tale of the Nine Tailed," alongside blockbuster feature films including "Veteran" and "Exit."

Meanwhile, “CJ ENM K-Pop” targets global music fans with continuous performance and music programming. Centered around content produced by CJ ENM’s digital music studio M2, the channel will feature fan-favorite releases like the MPD FanCam series alongside regular music broadcasts. The lineup for both channels will refresh monthly to keep viewers engaged.

"We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and present CJ ENM's diverse stories to a broader audience across the United States," said Kim Do-hyun, head of CJ ENM’s Content Distribution Business Unit. "Through FAST channels, viewers can conveniently enjoy our popular dramas, movies and music content at no extra cost."

For CJ ENM, the deal represents more than just free exposure. It is a vital strategy to unlock the latent value of its vast content library. While flagship blockbusters routinely secure lucrative licensing deals on major subscription apps, hundreds of catalog titles often remain undiscovered overseas. By utilizing Amazon’s massive distribution infrastructure, the studio said it hopes to convert casual American viewers into dedicated fans of Korean culture.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.