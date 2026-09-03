Veteran director Lee Joon-ik ventures into vertical short-form drama

Renowned director Lee Joon-ik, best known for historical blockbusters such as "King And The Clown" (2005), "The Throne" (2015) and "Anarchist from Colony" (2017), has made his first foray into vertical short-form drama with "My Father's Table."

"I wanted to expand the simple and warm stories we used to capture in traditional movies into the short-form format," Lee said during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday. “I really wanted to try this so that even people who usually do not watch short-form content could enjoy it."

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, "My Father's Table" follows Ha-ung (Jung Jin-young) a traditional husband who has insisted on home-cooked meals for 40 years. When his wife, Sun-ae (Lee Jung-eun), suddenly develops an inability to cook, Ha-ung enters the kitchen for the first time in his life in order to survive.

The vertical short-form series will be released exclusively at Lotte Cinema on Sept. 9, followed by its release on Lezhin Snack, a new short-form drama platform launched by the webtoon platform Lezhin Comics, with Part 1 on Sept. 17 and Part 2 on Sept. 24.

The rise of vertical short-form content represents a rapidly growing segment in the media industry, driven by smartphone-centered viewing habits.

While most short-form series rely on shocking twists and fast-paced drama to grab attention within two minutes, "My Father's Table" seeks to differentiate itself by offering a warm family story.

Lee said the two-minute episode format required a fundamentally different approach to storytelling compared to traditional movies.

"From the screenwriting process, it was different from movies because each two-minute episode had to continuously contain a short narrative structure," Lee said. "Even though it looks like an ordinary story of a family film, I tried to make the story fun within those two minutes.”

Jung, who plays the husband, described his experience working on the new format alongside the director.

"I felt I should not overact for cheap laughs because comedy works best when played with a serious heart," Jung said. "I asked artificial intelligence about acting methods for short-form, and it actually gave me an answer. As an actor, I did not distinguish between long-form and short-form while acting, but it was interesting that the crew was very close, so I could feel their heat and temperature while acting."

Actor Lee, who plays the wife, said she focused on keeping audiences curious.

"Because two-minute episodes are connected one by one, each episode ends in a way that makes you curious about the next," Lee said. "I focused on maintaining that curiosity at the end. I live with my parents, and my mother recently said she was tired of cooking, which gave me many hints from daily life to understand my role."

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