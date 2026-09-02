Hyun Bin makes first variety show appearance in 23 years

A little-known connection between actor Hyun Bin and entertainer Yoo Jae-suk took the spotlight on SBS variety show "Whenever Possible," which aired Tuesday.

The program visits people during short breaks in their daily routines, offering participants a chance to win prizes.

In the episode, Hyun Bin and Woo Do-hwan appeared alongside hosts Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok to promote their Disney+ series "Made in Korea."

Yoo noted that Hyun Bin had "bulked up" and revealed that they used to work out at the same gym, adding that Hyun Bin "helped me train my triceps." Hyun Bin joked about Yoo's muscles and remarked on his "slimmer frame."

Making his first variety show appearance in his 23-year career, Hyun Bin showed a competitive streak. He looked for gaps in the rules and even tried to negotiate with the production staff, leaving Yoo in disbelief at his drive.

The cast visited a Samsung service center, where they met a man with a warm demeanor and quick wit. He revealed that his wife was a camera director who had worked with Yoo on the hit variety show "Family Outing."

Yoo expressed delight upon hearing her name, saying, "To see a coworker's husband here!" He eagerly asked, "What did your wife say about you coming on this show?" The husband caught Yoo off guard, saying, "She told me absolutely not to talk about her."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.