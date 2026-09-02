Hyun Bin, Jung Woo-sung return for deeper conflict in 'Made in Korea' Season 2

The Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” returns for its second season with an even more intense narrative than before, shifting from an episodic structure to a singular, continuous arc spanning six episodes.

Following its debut season — which ranked as the most-watched Korean original on Disney+ globally in 2025 and secured major accolades at the Baeksang Arts Awards — the drama leaps forward nine years in time from the last season.

Set against the political backdrop leading up to the Dec. 12 military coup of 1979, Season 2 focuses on the power vacuum created by the assassination of the president. Unlike the first season, the entire six-episode installment delivers one overarching narrative.

"If Season 1 featured distinct stories for each episode, Season 2 is one continuous rush from Episode 1 to 6," director Woo Min-ho said during a news conference at the Conrad Seoul hotel Wednesday, adding that viewers will find the new run significantly more immersive. "If Season 1 felt like a fight between kids, Season 2 feels like a battle among adults."

Woo emphasized that while historical events anchor the era, the story follows fictional figures operating on the periphery of power. The core premise explores a fictional counteroffensive led by the Korean Central Intelligence Agency, headed by protagonist Baek Ki-tae (Hyun Bin).

Hyun Bin said that even though Ki-tae has amassed greater wealth and reached a higher position compared to Season 1, his character is driven by an even deeper, unquenchable ambition.

"As he climbs relentlessly, he clashes with various factions and figures trying to stop him, leaving him feeling isolated and lonely at times," he said. "He also faces crises because of his dangerous choices. I paid close attention to portraying these complex, multifaceted dimensions."

Returning after nine years to stop Ki-tae, Jang Geon-young (Jung Woo-sung) transforms from a man pursuing justice into one consumed by revenge. Jung described his character as someone who has lost everything and hit rock bottom.

"He shifts from a sense of public justice to a desire for personal vengeance," he said. "Without even realizing it is personal revenge, he falls into self-justification as he relentlessly pursues Ki-tae to tear him down. He is a character who really captures the human dilemma, showing us a man riding a tiger without knowing where it is carrying him."

Caught between the two men, Baek Ki-hyun (Woo Do-hwan) has grown significantly more mature over the nine-year gap. Unlike in Season 1, where he wavered between his older brother and those around them, Ki-hyun now holds his own distinct convictions.

Woo noted that viewers will see a much more resolute character this season. "He has developed his own principles and is clear about what he wants to defend," Woo said. "I put a lot of effort into making the audience curious about the choices he makes. He is much more resolute now, which only intensifies the conflict with his brother."

The dynamic between Ki-tae, Geon-young and Ki-hyun serves as the central pillar of the series. Discussing the historical backdrop, director Woo Min-ho explained that the story takes place right before the 1979 military rebellion.

"While films like 'The Man Standing Next' (2020) and '12.12: The Day' (2023) explored the real figures deeply involved in that event, this series focuses on fictional characters," he said. "Even though it is the same historical event, it will look completely different through their eyes."

Jung reflected on the broader themes, stating that individual choices during pivotal historical moments continue to echo today.

"'12.12: The Day' and 'The Man Standing Next' delve directly into real historical events and human nature within them, whereas 'Made in Korea' felt much more liberating and entertaining in terms of character-driven genre storytelling," Jung said. "Viewers can see how much individual choices truly matter within a system driven by nationalism and power."

"Made in Korea" Season 2 will release two episodes weekly on Disney+ starting Sept. 9.