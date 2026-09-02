CJ ENM, one of Korea's largest entertainment companies, said Tuesday that its dating reality format "EXchange" is expanding overseas, with a new season confirmed in Japan and a first-ever remake set for Brazil.

In Japan, "Love Transit," the local adaptation of "EXchange," will return with a fourth season, "Love Transit 35+," following three earlier seasons. Premiering globally on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 22, the new season will feature 10 participants aged 35 and older, including previously married couples, reflecting shifting attitudes toward marriage in Japan.

In Brazil, "EXchange" will be remade as a local version of "Love Transit," directed by veteran Brazilian television producer Boninho and co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Formata, marking the format's first adaptation outside Asia.

CJ ENM cited growing interest in Korean content in Brazil.

A July report by the Korean Cultural Center in Brazil found Korean dramas made up 28 percent of local media coverage of Korean culture, ranking second after K-pop. The Korea Creative Content Agency, a government body promoting Korean cultural exports, said a "K-Content Biz Week" event it held in Rio de Janeiro in May generated 195 export consultations and about $7.13 million in contracts.

"EXchange," which first aired in 2021 on Tving, CJ ENM's streaming platform, has become one of the company's flagship franchises, posting sharp viewership gains in its fourth season and earning nominations at major regional television awards.

"'Love Transit' has established itself as a global hit format," said Sebastian Kim, head of CJ ENM's Content Distribution Business Unit, adding that the expansions show how Korean unscripted content is reaching new audiences.

CJ ENM is also growing in India, where a joint venture has begun streaming six drama series on Amazon MX Player, part of a deal to bring about 100 Korean titles to Indian viewers over two years.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.