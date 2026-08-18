The rom-com series "Our Sticky Love" landed on top of Netflix's non-English chart, the streaming platform said Wednesday, despite controversy surrounding one of its lead actors.

The Netflix original series, starring Jung Hae-in and Ha Young, accumulated 7.5 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

It reached the top 10 in 68 countries and ranked No. 1 in 26 of them, including South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia and Singapore.

In the series, Jung portrays Jang Tae-ha, a boxing coach who claims to be the boyfriend of Go Eun-sae (Ha Young), an ambitious prosecutor who has lost her memory and wakes up at a hospital in the peaceful village of Yeot, which also refers to the sticky traditional Korean candy.

Shortly after the show's release, Ha Young came under fire over initially dismissing allegations surrounding her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.

She later acknowledged that her great-grandfather was a member of an organization suspected by historians as taking part in pro-Japanese activities, saying she was "sincerely sorry" as his descendant.

Two other Korean shows also made the weekly chart.

"Spooky in Love," a remake of the 2011 horror rom-com with the same Korean title, ranked third with 2.7 million views, while the action thriller "Agent Kim Reactivated" placed ninth with 1.4 million views.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 61st straight week, reaching No. 9 with 3.3 million views, according to Netflix.