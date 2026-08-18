Can a human truly fall in love with artificial intelligence (AI)? That is the central question behind SBS new unscripted series "My AI Partner — Strange Romance."

Billed as Korea’s first AI dating survival show, the program explores whether emotional bonds can form between human participants and AI partners. As Kian84, Jang Do-youn and Lee Yu-bi date and live alongside AI partners, they face an unpredictable roller coaster of emotions — sparks of attraction, surges of jealousy, deep confusion and lingering regret. Going far deeper than a simple tech experiment, the show vividly reveals just how profoundly an AI companion can shape human choices, daily habits and heartstrings.

"I got really curious when I heard that some people actually date AI and build emotional connections with them. So I approached the shoot almost like an experiment. Above all, I felt the concept was unlike anything out there — it felt completely fresh," Kian84 said during the press conference at SBS headquarters in Yangcheon District, Seoul, Tuesday. "I wondered just how deep those emotions could go, and doubted whether I could ever see AI as a real person. But in the end, my curiosity won out."

Jang confessed that she genuinely felt butterflies while talking to the AI, sharing, "I had read news articles from abroad about people actually marrying AI. Just then, I received the offer for this show, which sparked my curiosity."

She added, "I was told there would be a perfect AI for me, but I initially thought it would be a one-sided connection rather than a mutual one. Yet, there were moments when the conversation took unexpected turns, and surprisingly, it felt like communicating with a real person. I realized emotions could run deeper than just interacting with a machine."

Drawing comparisons to sci-fi films, producer Sohn Jung-min highlighted how rapidly modern technology has evolved.

"This show started with a simple question: 'Can humans really fall in love with AI?' When the movie 'Her' came out, it felt like pure sci-fi. But as ChatGPT integrated into daily life — especially with memory functions — more people began developing genuine feelings for AI," Sohn said.

During pre-production, Sohn interviewed individuals who shared profound emotional bonds with AI. "Meeting and talking with people who had formed special bonds with AI stirred up a mix of emotions in me. I felt the time had come for us to face this reality, which led to creating this program," she said.

"Love is the most intense emotion that can shake someone to their core," she added. "In an era where AI is overtaking human capabilities, is love possible too? Viewers will see unprecedented, bizarre scenes never before witnessed in traditional dating shows."

"My AI Partner — Strange Romance" will be available on Netflix on Thursday.