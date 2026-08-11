Cha Eun-woo cast in 'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' spinoff

K-pop boy group ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo is joining a spinoff of the popular series "Bon Appétit, Your Majesty." Lim Yoon-a and Lee Chae-min, who starred in the original series, will not return for the spinoff, which is set in the same universe.

According to sources contacted by The Hankook Ilbo Tuesday, Cha has been cast as the male lead. He replaces Lee, who starred in the original series and gained popularity in Korea and overseas.

Despite being set in the same universe as the original series, the new drama will feature a different title and story, with talks ongoing to show it on tvN.

"Bon Appétit, Your Majesty," which aired in 2025, follows a chef at the peak of her culinary career who travels back in time and encounters a tyrant king with an extraordinary palate. Lee and Lim starred, and the drama was a hit with a nationwide viewership rating of 17.1 percent according to Nielsen Korea.

The series was also released globally on Netflix, entering the Global Top 10 chart during its first week of release. It subsequently ranked second for two consecutive weeks before climbing to first place in its fourth week.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.