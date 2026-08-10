Netflix reportedly halted production on the American version of its hit drama series "Squid Game," which originated in Korea and became a global phenomenon.

U.S. entertainment outlets, including The Playlist, said Netflix scrapped plans to produce "Heckler" (working title), an American spinoff project of "Squid Game" that it had pursued for years.

Hollywood director David Fincher, who helmed films such as "Se7en," "Fight Club," "Zodiac" and "Gone Girl," was attached to direct the project, with Dennis Kelly, creator and writer of the British series "Utopia," set to write the script. Although planned as an American adaptation, Netflix scheduled production and filming in the U.K. during a period of strong Hollywood interest in U.S. versions of major Korean titles.

However, corporate priorities shifted following executive leadership changes within Netflix and years of slow development. Momentum slowed as Fincher turned his attention to producing other works, including the feature film "The Adventures of Cliff Booth." Netflix now appears more interested in developing versions tailored to international markets rather than planning a single English-language spinoff.

Rumors surrounding the potential appearance of Hollywood actor Cate Blanchett are reportedly unfounded. Despite speculation that Blanchett's surprise cameo in the Season 3 finale hinted at a spinoff role, The Playlist reported that the project was never conceived around the "American Recruiter" character she played.

Reports of the U.S. adaptation first emerged through industry leaks in 2024, with speculation that filming could begin in 2026, though Netflix never officially confirmed the project. The streamer has also declined to comment on the project's status.

The original series, starring actors Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun, became a massive global hit upon its 2021 debut, ranking No. 1 in more than 90 countries simultaneously. The following year, it made history at the Emmy Awards as the first non-English series to win six awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.