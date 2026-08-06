Korea's National Tax Service (NTS) publicly thanked entertainer Yoo Jae-suk after footage of him visiting a bank to pay taxes during filming gained widespread attention.

The agency left the comment on the premiere episode of the web series "Punghyangjung," released on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun Saturday.

The NTS thanked Yoo for his consistent tax compliance and promoted its Modu Chaeum prefilled tax return service through the NTS Hometax mobile app. The agency added it "hopes to see him consistently pay his taxes again next year."

Earlier in the episode, before leaving for a trip, Yoo explained his busy filming schedule had delayed his bank visit. He said he would pay his taxes while withdrawing cash.

On the way to the bank, Yoo emphasized the importance of paying taxes as a civic duty.

"Tax must be paid on time, and paying them is really important," he said.

Yoo previously made headlines for his tax compliance when a 2024 tax audit found no evidence of deliberate underreporting or tax evasion.

"Punghyangjung" is a domestic travel spin-off of the international travel web series "Punghyanggo," reuniting cast members Yoo, Jee Seok-jin, Yang Se-chan and Lee Sung-min.

The first episode of "Punghyangjung" surpassed 5 million views within four days of its release despite a nearly two-hour runtime.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.