A story highlighting actor Byeon Woo-seok's history of charitable giving came to light after a comment from a participant in the Netflix reality show "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!"

The actor uploaded several captionless promotional photos to his Instagram account on Wednesday for a brand he represents.

He wore a black knit top and white trousers in the images.

However, the post drew attention for a user's comment about his donation.

Addressing him as "Team Leader Byeon," a user said a child at a residential care facility where they formerly worked received medical treatment thanks to his donation.

The unidentified commenter appeared on "Jae-seok's B&B Rules!," released in May. Byeon served as their team leader on the show.

The commenter added that it was "truly amazing and touching" that his generosity reached the facility, thanking the actor for giving the child "much-needed hope."

Byeon replied directly to the commenter, saying it was "truly happy news."

In 2024, Byeon donated 300 million won ($210,000) to Severance Hospital to support pediatric patients. His agency, Varo Entertainment, confirmed the contribution, saying he made the donation privately.

In 2025, he donated all proceeds from merchandise sales to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation. On Jan. 1, he donated an additional 100 million won ($70,000) for pediatric and adolescent care.

Social media users praised the news, leaving comments including "It warms my heart," "I am glad the money was put to good use" and "He must be so proud."

Byeon is set to star in the Netflix series "Solo Leveling."

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.