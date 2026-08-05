Jung Hae-in explores 'sweet, sticky' romance in Netflix drama

Actor Jung Hae-in plays a lifelong single guy devoted to his first love in the Netflix rom-com "Our Sticky Love," an unconventional series that mixes romance, comedy and action.

The upcoming drama follows the messy, sweet cohabitation of a prosecutor with amnesia (Ha Young) and a boxing coach who insists he's her boyfriend (Jung). Centered on a relationship as inseparable as "yeot" (traditional Korean taffy), the series is generating global buzz for the fresh chemistry between the two leads.

"When I first heard it, I thought it was pretty bold," Jung said during a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, admitting the Korean title — which translates literally to "yeot-like love" — initially caught him off guard.

"Because yeot is a traditional candy, I took it as a 'candy-like' kind of love — sweet, sticky and charming. What pulled me in most was the storyline. The script was an absolute page-turner. It starts as a rom-com, turns into a melodrama, dips into thriller and noir territory, and then weaves back to romance. That blend really drew me in."

Director Kim Jang-han noted that the title's play on words was an instant hook.

"Yeot is sweet and sticky, making it a great metaphor for the main couple's bond. It represents fate, and just like yeot tastes different depending on how it's made, the title carries several layers of meaning," he said.

Jung described his character, Jang Tae-ha, as the ultimate hopeless romantic.

"I loved how he never stops trying to protect the person he loves," Jung said. "Since he's never dated anyone, he can be pretty awkward and clumsy, but that only makes him more charming. Tae-ha goes through a lot of drastic shifts, so I had to show completely different sides of him depending on the situation."

He added that even the action scenes have a distinct style. "Viewers get to see comedy, action, and romance all in one character. On set, we used to joke that scenes with Go Eun-sae (Ha Young) felt like a pure romance, but the second she wrapped for the day, it turned into a gritty noir. It felt like filming two different projects at the same time."

When asked if it was tough playing someone who has been single his whole life, Jung laughed.

"I went to an all-boys middle and high school, and in college, I enlisted right after my freshman year. So while I haven't been single my entire life, I don't have a ton of dating experience either," he said. "Instead of overthinking how to play it, I just focused on Tae-ha's backstory and tried to keep my own personality out of the performance."

Ha, meanwhile, highlighted the dynamic between their characters and praised her co-star.

"It's about an anxious girlfriend meeting a grounded boyfriend who keeps her centered," Ha said.

"Jung Hae-in was incredible to work with — he has these eyes that just pull you into the scene. I had a lot of challenging scenes, but I was able to trust him completely without worrying. He gave me so much advice, helped me constantly and looked out for everything on set. He made me feel totally at ease."

"Our Sticky Love" premieres Friday on Netflix.