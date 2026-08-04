Actor Ahn Bo-hyun returns as Jin Yi-soo, the eccentric third-generation tycoon turned detective, as the hit SBS action-comedy series "Flex X Cop" gears up for its second season with a bigger budget, grander scale and a whole new dynamic.

Returning two years after its hit first season — which reached a peak viewership rating of 11 percent — the series expands its signature premise: When traditional police investigations hit a wall, Yi-soo simply flips the board using his vast family wealth, personal network, supercar collection and private jets.

Returning to the Violent Crimes Unit after completing formal police academy training, Yi-soo brings a newfound maturity to his signature flamboyant style.

"Yi-soo’s core personality is still the same default setting he was born with, but completing his time at the police academy has definitely made him a bit more mature," Ahn shared confidently during a press conference for the drama at SBS headquarters in Seoul, Tuesday. "Viewers can look forward to seeing a cooler, upgraded version of Yi-soo in action."

The scale of the action has also been dialed up. "From high-octane car stunts to private jets, the show features scenes you don't usually see on TV," Ahn teased. "It feels like watching a blockbuster movie from start to finish, and it’s going to give everyone a real rush of satisfaction."

Jung Eun-chae has newly joined the cast as Ju Hye-ra, the new leader of the unit. A legendary former counter-terrorism officer and notoriously ruthless academy instructor, Hye-ra previously made Yi-soo’s training a living nightmare.

"As a fan who really enjoyed Season 1, I was curious to see how this fast-paced, upbeat story would expand," Jung shared, explaining her reason for taking the role. "I had heard so much about how great the chemistry was among the existing team members, and I really wanted to be a part of that dynamic."

She continued, "Though Hye-ra and Yi-soo start off in a tense, antagonistic relationship, they gradually evolve into an irreplaceable crime-fighting duo."

Director Kim Jae-hong noted that the production team fully embraced the show's theme of lavish spending to elevate the second installment, promising cinematic car chases and high-profile guest star appearances.

"Our single goal was to make Season 2 even better than Season 1," Kim said. "We prepared a narrative that is sleeker, grander, and packed with far more visual spectacle."

The episodes themselves have also become noticeably bolder. "We wanted to create cases that could only happen to Yi-soo and could only be solved by Yi-soo," the director explained. "We crafted everything with sophistication so that both the process and the resolution give off a truly high-end feel."

Kang Sang-jun, who plays one of the squad's core detectives, highlighted what sets the second season apart.

"It retains the classic fun of a police procedural where viewers get to guess the culprit alongside the team," Kang said. "At the same time, you start wondering, 'How much money is Yi-soo going to burn through this time, and how is he going to pull this off?' The real thrill comes when those wild expectations actually come to life on screen."

Jung also said, "It feels like riding a roller coaster — thrilling and exciting," upping the expectation for the show.

"Flex X Cop" Season 2 premieres this Friday on SBS and will be available for streaming globally on Disney+.



