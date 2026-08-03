Multiseason dramas have become commonplace in the Korean drama industry. But with each new season, it is not easy to exceed expectations, giving rise to concerns about a sophomore slump. Amid this, "A Shop for Killers" Season 2 bucks the trend and proves its staying power.

The second season of "A Shop for Killers" reached No. 1 among television shows in Korea, Taiwan and Singapore shortly after its July 22 release, according to streaming-ranking service FlixPatrol. Walt Disney Company Korea said the second season became the most-watched Korean Disney+ original worldwide on its premiere day, setting a new all-time viewership record. The first two episodes both recorded IMDb user ratings of 9.0 or higher, cementing the show's status as a high-caliber Korean action production.

The show's strong start is notable because it retains the strengths of Season 1 while expanding the action and narrative. Rather than making a sequel resting on its laurels, it broadened the story's scope and actively utilized new characters, improving its overall execution. Viewers have praised the series for improving on its first season and outdoing its predecessor.

The first season of "A Shop for Killers," based on novelist Kang Ji-young's original work, follows a fight for survival centered on a mysterious shopping mall left behind by uncle Jin-man, played by Lee Dong-wook. Ji-an, played by Kim Hye-jun, becomes a target of killers and uncovers hidden truths one by one, raising tension, and the show's stylish action and unique setting were praised for distinguishing itself from other Korean action series.

Above all, the premise combining the ordinary space of a shopping mall with a covert weapons distribution network for killers was fresh. As various weapons and strategies appeared along with gunfights and close combat, it gave the action a video game-like appeal. The combination of Lee and Kim also anchored the series and deepened viewer engagement.

Season 2 retains these strengths while advancing further. The most significant change is the broader scope. While the first season centered on Jin-man and Ji-an, the sequel brings the global syndicate Babylon, mercenary organizations and an international killer network into the foreground. As the story's setting expands internationally, it significantly increases the scale.

The action also evolves significantly. While Season 1 concentrated on intense combat in a confined space within a single day, Season 2 stages its action on a much larger scale, actively utilizing large-scale gunfights, chases and explosions across multiple locations where Jin-man and Ji-an are present. The action spans a wider range of firearms and hand-to-hand combat, and uses each fighting style to reflect the character behind it, impressing viewers not just by increasing the amount of action but by blending character abilities into it.

The presence of new characters is another strength. While the first season focused on the protagonists and core figures, the sequel gives the supporting characters and organizations greater depth. By creating a structure where individual purposes and beliefs clash rather than a simple good-versus-evil divide, it further heightens the tension.

Ji-an's character arc is the core of Season 2. If she fought just to survive in Season 1, she evolves into a protagonist who takes control of events in the sequel. As navigating crises, making choices and taking responsibility is emphasized, her transformation becomes more convincing. She emerges as the story's central figure, rather than a mere survivor.

Lee is also given greater dramatic depth than in Season 1. As Jin-man's past and relationships gradually come to light, he is developed into a character with a fully realized arc of his own, moving beyond the one-dimensional role of a strong uncle. His ability to heighten the tension even with limited appearances remains one of the show's greatest strengths.

Another reason the sequel is receiving favorable reviews is because it avoids sequels' common pitfalls. Many returning series lose narrative focus, expanding their fictional worlds beyond what the story can support or pile on new plot elements. Conversely, others are criticized as repetitive for recycling the formula for success.

"A Shop for Killers" Season 2 seems to strike a balance between the two extremes. It maintains the action style and tension favored by original viewers while broadening the story's scope by adding new characters and organizations. It provides familiar appeal to existing fans and a larger scale to first-time viewers.

Successful second seasons remain relatively rare in the streaming market. A considerable number of works fail to sustain the momentum of their first seasons or face criticism over a decline in quality. It is common to see series criticized for weaker storytelling despite larger budgets. For this reason, viewers have welcomed the arrival of a highly polished second season like "A Shop for Killers." In particular, as the series demonstrates the potential of a Korean action franchise, expectations for how the season will perform are also rising.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.



