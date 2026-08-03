In an era of rising subscription fatigue, Korea’s domestic streaming platforms have adopted free offerings on a limited release schedule to retain users, turning passive viewing into daily habits through continuous engagement.

Major local players like Wavve and Tving are increasingly embracing a free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) model. By offering dedicated 24-hour channels that stream popular shows without requiring a paid subscription, streaming services aim to lower entry barriers, boost retention and unlock new advertising revenue streams.

Wavve recently expanded its free offerings by launching 24/7 channels featuring smash-hit tvN dramas like "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016), "Hotel del Luna" (2019) and "My Mister" (2018). Following its latest platform revamp, 133 out of Wavve's 152 live channels are now free to access for registered members on both free and paid tiers.

While Netflix leads the market in monthly active users, Wavve punches above its weight in user engagement. According to recent data, Wavve recorded an average monthly watch time per user of 464 minutes, second only to Netflix at 564 minutes.

To solidify its status as a "daily companion platform," Wavve uses these continuous streaming channels alongside features like daily check-in rewards and "audio modes" to transform passive background viewing into a daily habit.

Similarly, Tving has operated free live channels since 2023. Viewers can tune in and watch classic hit variety shows like "Infinite Challenge," "High Kick Through the Roof" and "2 Days 1 Night" for free with ads.

Recycling content for profit

As Tving and Wavve move toward a proposed merger, their strategies are converging. Industry experts view the hybrid model of paid subscription video on demand and free ad-supported channels as an inevitable evolution.

"Free TV services are essential for preventing churn and monetizing archived catalog content," explained Kim Jeong-seob, a professor at Sungshin Women’s University, during a parliamentary seminar at the National Assembly in April. "Going forward, FAST will increasingly integrate directly into primary streaming platforms."

"Platforms are creating an environment where users keep videos running in the background almost like ASMR. Similar to gamified retention tactics used by fintech or e-commerce apps like Toss or Kurly, staying at the top of people's minds naturally drives up ad revenues," said an industry insider.

The shift toward free, ad-supported linear channels has sparked diverse reactions across online communities and social media platforms.

"I don't always know what I want to watch on Netflix, so picking a movie feels like work. Turning on the 'Infinite Challenge' or 'My Mister' on a 24/7 channel while I cook or clean feels just like turning on traditional cable TV. It's great background noise!" said Park Eun-jeong, a viewer in her 30s.

Another viewer said, "The idea is nice, but if the ad breaks get as frequent and intrusive as YouTube, I'll probably just stick to watching short clips elsewhere instead of leaving the stream on."