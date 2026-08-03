Top actor Kim Soo-hyun has officially made his return to the public after a 16-month hiatus, appearing in a promotional video for Philippine fashion brand Bench following the conclusion of a high-profile legal dispute.

In the campaign video released on Sunday through the brand’s official social media channels, the 38-year-old actor greeted fans with a warm smile and expressed his gratitude.

The appearance marks Kim's first official activity since suspending official activities last year. "I’ve missed you all so much. I’m truly happy to be back with Bench and to see you again. I hope you’re excited for what’s coming with Bench,” Kim said in a video message.

Bench, which first signed Kim as a brand ambassador in 2024, recently renewed its endorsement contract with the actor. His return triggered immediate enthusiasm among fans, leading to a quick sellout of featured items on the brand's online store.

Kim's comeback follows the resolution of a lengthy legal battle.

On Wednesday, the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul closed its investigation into allegations raised by the family of late actor Kim Sae-ron, deciding not to refer Kim to prosecutors due to a lack of evidence.

Police officials stated that an audio recording submitted as evidence against Kim appeared to be edited or manipulated and could not be legally accepted.

Kim had previously denied the allegations, stating that the audio was generated using artificial intelligence and clarifying that while he did date the late actor, their relationship began after she reached adulthood.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-eui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute who raised the allegations alongside the family, was arrested and indicted on charges including defamation and extortion.

Despite resuming his brand promotional activities, Kim continues to navigate legal disputes with several domestic advertisers. Multiple companies have filed compensation claims totaling around 10 billion won ($7 million) related to the interruption of his promotional schedules over the past year.

Addressing the situation, Kim's agency in June expressed deep gratitude to fans who waited for the actor while he worked to clear his name through official legal procedures. Regarding his upcoming series "Knock-Off," which was originally scheduled for release in 2025 but put on hold following the controversy, Disney+ has said there is no change to its previous decision to postpone the show.

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