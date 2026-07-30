Interview'Agent Kim Reactivated' kicks off 2nd chapter of his career, So Ji-sub says

Actor So Ji-sub has spent nearly three decades in front of the camera, but the resounding global success of his latest series "Agent Kim Reactivated" has left him feeling as though he is on the set of a hidden camera show.

The SBS action drama, streamed worldwide on Netflix, follows a seemingly mild-mannered bank accounting manager who is forced to unearth his dangerous past to save his kidnapped teenage daughter. Critics and viewers alike have dubbed the show a "Korean-style John Wick," praising its balance of sharp comedy, emotional drama and visceral action.

The response has been immediate. The series broke a 20 percent television viewership rating in Korea in just four episodes — becoming the second-highest-rated Friday-Saturday drama in SBS history — and spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Netflix’s global top 10 list for non-English television shows.

"To be honest, reaching a 20 percent rating doesn't quite make sense to me," he said during an interview with The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Thursday. "The other actors and the director kept asking each other, 'Is this even real?'"

So, who made his acting debut in 1997, signed onto the project after seeking another action-heavy role following his work on the 2025 series "Mercy for None." But it was the emotional weight behind the violence that convinced him to take the lead.

"Rather than just the action, I found Kim’s backstory and grief far more compelling," So explained. "It was also my first time playing a father with a high school-aged child. It felt unfamiliar, but I saw an opportunity to show a new side of myself."

While audiences have praised the series for being fast-paced and cathartic, So believes the show’s appeal runs deeper.

"I wondered if 'fast and thrilling' was truly all it was," he said. "I think there was an underlying emotional resonance that reached people. I got a lot of messages from fathers in my personal life saying how much they empathized with the character."

That narrative weight extends directly into the show's set pieces. He worked closely with the martial arts director to ensure every fight scene felt distinct and emotionally driven.

"We agreed to minimize any action that didn't convey emotion," he said. "Kim isn't out to kill people; his goal is simply to find his daughter. If you look closely, even when he shoots a gun, he aims for arms or legs. His objective isn't vengeance or slaughter."

Among the show's highlight set pieces is a knife fight in Episode 5 between So's character and a North Korean covert operative (Kim Sung-kyu). Filmed in a narrow alley of shipping containers, the scene used a high crane light to project long shadows onto the ground, captured entirely from a bird's-eye view. So cited the sequence as his personal favorite to shoot.

"I love the raw, physical energy that comes with close-quarters combat," So said. "I believe the best dramas and films don't need excessive explanations — the gaze and the physical movement say everything."

A longtime fan of Jackie Chan's classic films and gritty thrillers like "Peaky Blinders," he expressed a desire to see more sophisticated action-noir projects in Korean media.

"In Korean noir, you often see typical gangster tropes. I’d love to do something where sharp, compelling men clash physically in a very stylish way," So said, adding that he is eager to take on more action roles while his body allows it, provided the character's motivations remain grounded.

Reflecting on his career trajectory, he noted that his mindset has shifted as he has grown into one of the senior figures on set. His main relief regarding the show's success is that the cast and crew are being rewarded for their hard work.

"If the 2004 drama 'I'm Sorry, I Love You' opened the first chapter of my acting life," So said, "I think 'Agent Kim Reactivated' marks the beginning of the second."