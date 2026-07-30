Japanese director Daishi Matsunaga expressed deep satisfaction with his collaboration with actor Jung Il-woo in the Japanese original series "Criminal," streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.

"I have long been influenced by Korean cinema, so presenting this series in Korea holds immense personal significance for me," Matsunaga said during a press conference in Seoul, Thursday.

"Jung left a strong impression on me, and seeing his performance in 'Highway Family' (a 2022 Korean movie) convinced me that he had untapped potential I wanted to bring out."

Based on the popular novel by Ai Ota, "Criminal" follows a detective, a journalist and a survivor who team up to track down a huge conspiracy triggered by a random murder.

The seven-part crime thriller debuted globally on Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video on July 17 and has held the top spot in Japan for three consecutive weeks.

"I would like to express my gratitude for the immense popularity," Jung said. "While it is a mystery thriller, the story follows the characters from an observer’s point of view. That sense of mystery keeps viewers engaged from one episode to the next."

The project marks Jung's debut in a Japanese production. In the series, he plays Takigawa, a mysterious key character whose nationality was changed from Japanese in the original novel to Korean just for him.

"When I first read the novel, I spent a lot of time trying to decipher whether Takigawa was good or evil," Jung recalled. "I prepared thoroughly because it was my first time working on a Japanese project."

Jung contributed several personal details to enrich his character. He suggested having his character roll walnuts in his hand while thinking, a familiar Korean habit, instead of using pressure massage balls. He also wore his actual military combat boots during filming to better reflect the character's special forces background.

"Because the project could not be disclosed during production, many people wondered why I stayed in Japan for two and a half months," Jung said. "I am glad to expand my reach as an actor, and I believe working with talent across different countries helps introduce Korean content to broader global audiences."

The director praised Jung's dedication throughout the production process.

"Working with him was delightful because of his incredible passion for acting," the director said, noting that Jung actively shared ideas for every line and scene throughout the shoot.

Addressing the core message of the series, the director said he chose the story because it asks who really is a criminal in today's society.

"The series asks what a crime actually is and who becomes a criminal," the director said. "I decided to direct this project to share that message with viewers."

Jung encouraged viewers to stream the series, emphasizing its addictive narrative.

"The story begins shockingly with a random killing, but it unfolds into an investigation of a massive force operating behind the scenes," Jung said. "Once you start watching, it is very hard to stop."



