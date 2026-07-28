Actor Park Jung-min has been cast as the lead for the upcoming Disney+ series "A Man's Man," set to premiere next year, the streaming platform said Tuesday.

In the series, Park portrays Han Yoo-hyun, a successful corporate executive who travels back in time to rebuild his career from scratch and correct his past, according to Disney+.

Also cast alongside Park are Lee Jung-eun, Kim Dae-myung and Lee Sang-yi.

The series is based on the popular work that has already been made into a web fiction and webtoon series. The webtoon series, released in 2020, has racked up 470 million views globally.

Kim Hee-won, the actor-producer behind the Disney+ series "Light Shop," will direct the series.