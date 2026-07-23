Nam Joo-hyuk to star in new Disney+ crime thriller 'Code'

Actor Nam Joo-hyuk has been cast for the upcoming Disney+ original Korean series "Code," set to premiere next year, the streaming platform said Thursday.

In the crime thriller, Nam portrays Yoon Tae-joo, a prosecution investigator-turned-lawyer striving to become a partner at a top-notch law firm.

The 12-part series unfolds as Yoon comes across a mysterious app called "Code," which makes wishes come true — but at a price.

It is based on the Taiwan series that was released in two seasons in 2016 and 2019, respectively. A Japanese remake starring Kentaro Sakaguchi was produced in 2023.

"Code" is directed by Yoo Su-min, known for the first and second seasons of the action-packed school drama series "Weak Hero."