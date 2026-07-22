Season 2 hopes grow for Korea's hottest dramas despite uncertainty

Two of Korea's biggest scripted hits of the year — SBS television drama "Agent Kim Reactivated" and Netflix series "Teach You a Lesson" — are fueling growing speculation over potential second seasons, even as both platforms say no official plans have been finalized.

Interest intensified Tuesday after local reports claimed that Netflix had begun discussions about producing a follow-up season for "Teach You a Lesson."

Responding to the report, Netflix told Xportsnews, "Nothing has been decided."

The series quickly climbed Netflix's rankings after its release and attracted strong viewership both in Korea and overseas. Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, "Teach You a Lesson" still has numerous original storylines and characters that have yet to appear on screen, leading many fans to expect the story to continue.

Netflix has also built a strong track record of expanding successful Korean originals into franchises, including "Squid Game" and "Sweet Home," making "Teach You a Lesson" a natural candidate for another season.

Meanwhile, SBS' "Agent Kim Reactivated" has emerged as one of the most talked-about broadcast dramas of the year.

The series surpassed 20 percent in nationwide viewership by its fourth episode before climbing to a personal best of 23.1 percent in its eighth episode, according to Nielsen Korea.

Despite its popularity, many viewers expressed disappointment that the drama was scheduled for only 10 episodes, fueling calls for a continuation.

SBS has previously turned hit dramas into successful franchises, most notably the "Taxi Driver" series. Another SBS drama, "Flex X Cop," which was widely popular in 2024, is also preparing to return with a second season later this year.

That history has strengthened expectations that "Agent Kim Reactivated" could also continue as a multiseason series.

Still, SBS remained cautious.

"There have not been any official discussions yet," the broadcaster told Xportsnews. "However, it is certainly a drama that could continue as a multiseason series, so it seems viewers' expectations are naturally growing."

Although both Netflix and SBS say second seasons remain undecided, industry attention continues to focus on the two titles, given their status as two of Korea's biggest drama sensations this year and the platforms' histories of extending successful franchises.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.