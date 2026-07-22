Disney+ to release 2nd season of 'Made in Korea' in September

The second season of the popular Disney+ Korean original series "Made in Korea" will premiere in September, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

Set in the 1970s, the political thriller portrays Baik Ki-tae (Hyun Bin), a government intelligence operative, who is a drug dealer at night, and prosecutor Jang Keon-young (Jung Woo-sung), who doggedly hunts down Baik.

The second installment, set at a time nine years after the first series, follows Baik on a reckless pursuit of even greater ambitions.

The first season, released last year, was the most-watched Korean show on Disney+ that year.

Other members of the cast who appeared in season 1 join Hyun Bin and Jung in the second season.