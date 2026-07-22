'Agent Kim Reactivated' reigns atop Netflix's weekly non-English chart for 3rd week

The action thriller "Agent Kim Reactivated" extended its chart-topping run on Netflix's non-English chart for the third straight week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The SBS series, starring So Ji-sub, follows an ordinary father whose secret agent past unfolds as he sets on a mission to find his missing daughter.

The webtoon-based series accumulated 8.2 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix. It reached the top 10 in 73 countries and ranked No. 1 in 19 of them, including Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore and Peru.

"The East Palace," an action-packed dark fantasy series, debuted at No. 2 on the chart, with 4.9 million views. It was the most-watched show in Korea and Thailand and reached the top 10 in 25 others.

Set in a doomed royal palace, the series follows Gu-cheon (Nam Joo-hyuk) and Saeng-gang (Roh Yoon-seo), who work to uncover the source of a curse under orders from the king (Cho Seung-woo), who has lost all but one of his sons to the deadly curse.

Other Korean series also performed strongly, with three other shows making the chart.

"The Apartment Job," starring Ji Sung, climbed five notches to No. 5 with 3.3 million views, while the action-packed school drama "Teach You a Lesson" followed next with 2.9 million views.

"Spooky in Love," a remake of the 2011 horror rom-com with the same Korean title, debuted at No. 8. The series, starring Park Eun-bin and Yang Se-jong, amassed 1.7 million views.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 57th straight week, reaching No. 6 with 3.4 million views.