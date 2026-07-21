Actor Kwak Dong-yeon to begin military service next month





Actor Kwak Dong-yeon will begin his mandatory military service in August, his agency said Tuesday.

Kwak will join the Army on Aug. 25, without any special events to mark his enlistment, according to The Black Label.

"Kwak Dong-yeon will faithfully carry out his military duty," the company said.

The actor, who made his debut in the 2012 family drama "My Husband Got a Family," has appeared in hit dramas, including "Love in the Moonlight" (2016), "Vincenzo" (2021) and "Queen of Tears" (2024).

Most recently, he appeared in the first season of the reality show "The Village Barber," alongside Park Bo-gum and Lee Sang-yi, as well as the dark fantasy series "The East Palace."