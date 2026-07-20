Actor Lee Dong-wook promises intense action, catharsis in 2nd season of 'A Shop for Killers'

Actor Lee Dong-wook on Monday promised more intense action and a gripping storyline in the second installment of the action drama series "A Shop for Killers" set to premiere this week.

The Disney+ Korean series, which first aired in 2024, centers on Ji-an (Kim Hye-jun) and her uncle Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), who operates Murthehelp, a mysterious shopping mall that covertly supplies weapons to assassins.

"Following the success of the first season, I felt the pressure to make the second season even better," Lee said at a press conference in Seoul. "Otherwise, there would have been no point in making a second season, so I gave it my all."

Compared with the first season, which was based on the novel "The Murderer's Shopping Mall," the second season moves beyond the original storyline. It follows Ji-an after she takes over as the head of Murthehelp and delves deeper into mysteries that remained unanswered in the first season.

Returning cast members Lee, Kim, Jo Han-sun, Geum Hae-na and Kim Min are joined by newcomers Jung Yun-ha, Hyunri and Masaki Okada, who portray members of the East Asian unit of the global mercenary organization Babylon.

Amid the recent popularity of action dramas, such as "Teach You a Lesson" and "Agent Kim Reactivated," Lee said what sets "A Shop for Killers 2" apart is its distinctive characters and a meticulously crafted fictional universe.

"It is not only my character, but every character has a distinct personality that is also reflected in their own action style. The story unfolds within a very well-crafted universe, which gives viewers plenty of reasons to stay immersed," he said.

"We live in an age in which many people yearn for catharsis, which I think has led to the rise of many action dramas," the actor said when asked about the recent popularity of the genre.

"At the same time, director Lee Kwon began preparing for this series shortly after completing the first one. So rather than saying we are banking on the trend, it is more accurate to say we have simply continued the work we had already started."

Lee, the director, said the central theme that runs through the second season is counterattack.

"When I was young, I came across the phrase 'Every attack has a counterattack,' and it really stayed with me," he said. "That is what I wanted to emphasize in the second season. ... The story unfolds as it zooms in on the choices that Ji-an makes."

Ultimately, he said what makes "A Shop for Killers 2" stand out is its coming-of-age story.

"It is true there are many action dramas these days," he said. "But our series, at its core, is about how Ji-an grows from a child to an adult through survival and counterattack. ... That is the most important part and what holds the story together."

The eight-episode series is set to premiere Wednesday.