Why hit corporate thriller 'Reborn Rookie' resonated across generations

Some of Korea’s most popular recent dramas share a clear formula. They place an exceptionally capable protagonist at the center of the action, giving viewers the satisfaction of watching wrongdoers face consequences.

For instance, Netflix’s "Teach You a Lesson" follows inspectors who confront serious misconduct in schools. Meanwhile, SBS’ "Agent Kim Reactivated" features a father who draws on his formidable combat skills to find his missing daughter.

The recently concluded JTBC drama "Reborn Rookie" follows the same powerful-hero formula. After an accident, a chaebol's chairman and a football player in his 20s wake up in each other’s bodies. Their second chance at life unfolds alongside family infighting over the control of the conglomerate. The premise adds a corporate succession struggle to the gratification of watching a hero who rarely loses.

The mix highlights the drama’s appeal. The series peaked at a nationwide rating of 13.6 percent and ranked No. 1 among all Sunday programs in the key 20-49 age group.

In an interview at a cafe in Seoul’s Mapo District on Monday, director Ko Hye-jin said the show’s popularity stems partly from the relief it offered from frustrations in real life.

After Kang Yong-ho, played by Son Hyun-joo, wakes up in the body of Hwang Jun-hyeon, played by Lee Jun-young, Kang enters his own company as a new employee. He recovers slush funds his children amassed and uses his experience to confront rivals attempting a corporate takeover.

“People increasingly want the vicarious thrill of seeing a protagonist say what needs to be said and punish the bad guys,” Ko said. “Our drama also has the feel of a superhero story. I think its appeal comes from seeing the young Hwang Jun-hyeon deliver that satisfaction while running on the ‘software’ of a chairman who knows everything.”

While "Reborn Rookie" retains the broad outline of its source Korean web novel, the series drew praise for changes that strengthened the story.

The adaptation gives Hwang a fuller backstory as a football player injured in a hit-and-run. It also adds the chairman’s youngest daughter, Kang Bang-geul, played by Lee Ju-myoung, and pairs her with her father.

The series also replaces the novel’s darker conclusion. In the original, the young intern’s soul disappears and Kang permanently occupies his body. The show gives the two men a happy ending by returning each soul to its own body.

One final twist divided viewers. In the last episode, Hwang switches souls again, this time with Ryujin of the K-pop group ITZY.

“We wanted to end on a cheerful note and leave viewers feeling good,” Ko said. “I also gratefully accept the criticism.”

As the fast-paced story shifts between comedy and a thriller, family bonds anchor the narrative. Ko pointed to a scene in which Kang apologizes to his eldest daughter, Kang Jae-gyeong, played by Jeon Hye-jin.

“As shown when he tells her, ‘I think my greed made you lonely,’ this drama is a story that asks people to think about the things left unsaid between parents and children and about healthy ways to express love,” she said.

Ko said that theme helped the series appeal to viewers of all ages.

“The response that made me happiest was that a mother in her 70s, her child in their 40s and her teenage grandchild could all watch the drama together,” the director said. “It made me realize that the show has an appeal that spans generations. I hope people remember it as a drama with a warm message that was so entertaining they lost track of time while watching.”

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.