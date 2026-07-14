The action-packed revenge thriller "Agent Kim Reactivated" continued its chart-topping run on Netflix's non-English chart for the second straight week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The SBS series portrays So Ji-sub as an ordinary father who hides his secret agent past but sets on a mission to find his missing daughter.

The webtoon-based series accumulated 9.1 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix. It was the most-watched show in 22 countries, including Korea, Singapore and Peru, and reached the top 10 in 50 others.

"Teach You a Lesson," another Korean drama that has remained in the top ranks for the past few weeks, stayed at No. 2 with 3.6 million views. It also reached the top 10 in 51 countries.

The second installment of the reality dating program "Better Late Than Single" debuted at No. 8 with 1.5 million views, while the new JTBC series "The Apartment Job," starring Ji Sung, debuted at No. 10 with 1.4 million views.

In the non-English film category, the Korean action-comedy "Husbands in Action" ranked No. 10 with 900,000 views.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 56th straight week, reaching No. 10 with 3.5 million views.



