Netflix drama 'The East Palace' tests Nam Joo-hyuk after hiatus, scandal

Nam Joo-hyuk is returning to screens after a three-year hiatus to star in Netflix’s supernatural period drama “The East Palace.” The role required several action sequences, giving the actor a chance to show his development and testing whether he can regain momentum.

“The East Palace” follows Gu-cheon, played by Nam, a man who can cross between the human world and the spirit world. Roh Yoon-seo plays Saeng-gang, a court lady with a secret. The king, played by Cho Seung-woo, summons the pair to investigate a haunting in the palace.

Choi Jung-kyu, whose credits include “The Devil Judge” and “Children of Nobody,” directs the series. The production blends occult, horror, fantasy and action amid surging global interest in stories featuring Korean folk elements.

Korean productions with supernatural angles have increasingly reached international audiences through streaming platforms. Netflix’s “If Wishes Could Kill,” released earlier this year, drew a large global audience. "The East Palace” follows suit, setting its story in a haunted palace and saturating the production with local occult elements.

Choi said at a press conference that Nam was a natural fit.

“From our first meeting, I thought he was just like Gu-cheon,” Choi said. “He inspired confidence and seemed strong-willed.”

“The East Palace” is Nam's first work to be released since completing his mandatory military service.

“I approached the project determined not to let the production down,” Nam said. “I felt a great sense of responsibility.”

His comments underscored the pressure surrounding his return.

Past allegations add scrutiny to return

Public reaction to Nam Joo-hyuk's return remains divided. The actor was embroiled in school bullying allegations in 2022, shortly before enlisting for his mandatory military service. After the initial accusation, more online posts from people claiming to be victims appeared, further intensifying the controversy.

His representatives denied the allegations, called them groundless and took legal action. A court later issued a summary order fining an accuser 7 million won ($4,646) for defamation for spreading false rumors.

The court order did not erase the allegations from the narrative surrounding his return. Bullying allegations can tarnish an actor’s reputation for years, even after related legal proceedings conclude. Public skepticism often persists, keeping a public figure under continued scrutiny. Nam remains under the microscope as he resumes his acting career.

The controversy underscores a broader risk to the entertainment industry. A scandal involving a single actor can disrupt an entire production, forcing producers and streaming platforms to reassess casting, scheduling and release strategies.

Production companies and streaming platforms are tightening risk management during the casting phase. As a result, Netflix is closely monitoring audience reception to both "The East Palace" and Nam's return.

If the new show attracts a wide audience, it could reinforce international interest in Korean supernatural dramas while testing how viewers respond to his performance.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.