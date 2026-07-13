The Disney+ original series "A Shop for Killers" returns for a second season on July 22, two-and-a-half years after its debut. The platform expects the returning series to regain momentum following a sluggish first half of the year dominated by Netflix.

Ji-an, played by Kim Hye-jun, now controls the online weapons shop following a brutal initiation into the business. She mounts a counteroffensive against the global syndicate Babylon alongside her uncle Jin-man, played by Lee Dong-wook, who turns up alive. The sequel expands the narrative and deepens the central relationships between the characters.

The follow-up builds on the first season's success. The original series led the Disney+ viewership charts for three consecutive weeks and attracted a global audience. It also gained critical acclaim, earning spots on The New York Times' list of best international TV shows of 2024 and TIME magazine's top four Korean dramas of the year for its distinctive premise and strong cast performances.

The platform previously established a successful multi-season format with "Big Bet." That series broke first-week viewership records for Korean originals, proving its ability to expand a narrative while meeting audience expectations. The returning action thriller gives Disney+ an established audience to build upon.

The new release serves as a key turnaround strategy to offset recent platform struggles. Netflix dominated Korea's streaming market in the first half with successful releases like "The Art of Sarah," "If Wishes Could Kill" and "Teach You a Lesson." Meanwhile, Disney+ failed to produce a major hit and left a programming void after delaying its highly anticipated series "Knock-Off" due to a controversy surrounding lead actor Kim Soo-hyun. The platform now faces mounting pressure as domestic competitors Tving, Coupang Play and Wavve ramp up original programming.

The production delivers higher production values. The sequel introduces global syndicates and delivers larger-scale action, building on the first season's military-style combat, gunfights and Muay Thai fight sequences. To support interest in the second season, MBC scheduled the first season as a summer special. The network's television run could reach viewers beyond Disney+ and reignite interest before the sequel begins streaming.

"A Shop for Killers" leads the platform's lineup for the second half of the year. The central question remains whether the sequel can match the quality and commercial success of the original series to attract and retain subscribers.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.