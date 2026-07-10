JTBC's 'The Apartment Job' showcases hilarious teamwork from 'fake family'

Boasting a powerhouse cast and explosive acting synergy, JTBC’s upcoming crime-comedy "The Apartment Job" is set to deliver a highly relatable, down-to-earth human drama set right in our everyday living spaces.

The series, which will also stream globally on Netflix, follows Park Hae-gang (Ji Sung), the former boss of the Oasis gang.

In an attempt to pocket a massive stash of hidden cash within the complex, Hae-gang runs for president of the residents' council. Instead of an easy heist, however, he ends up partnering with the residents to clean up deep-rooted local corruption.

The cast noted that the show’s setting was a major selling point, as a massive apartment complex is a deeply familiar backdrop for most people.

"The premise of all these events unfolding inside a massive residential complex was instantly intriguing. I was completely captivated by the charm of this team play — setting up a fake family just to pull off a scam — and the fact that it's a bright, refreshing comedy rather than a heavy crime noir," said Ji Sung, who stars as the ex-mobster who becomes head of a fraudulent family, sharing what drew him to the project during a press conference for the drama, Friday.

Reflecting on his role, he described Hae-gang as an orphan who rose to become a gang leader but begins to understand true human connection and the warmth of community after forming his "makeshift family."

The actor also admitted the shoot reshaped his own worldview. "For us, it’s just a production set, but meeting the actual residents in these environments changed how I look at apartments. I felt a genuine sense of warmth."

The series promises to tackle hyperrealistic neighborhood friction, from parking wars to delivery logistics crises.

"Since these are issues we constantly see on the evening news, I felt a strong sense of responsibility to portray them authentically," he emphasized. "I filmed this project — and I still hold this hope today — wishing that audiences will see these stories and feel what a truly compassionate society ought to look like."

Marking her first major leading role since her debut, Ha Yoon-kyoung plays Kang Ha-ri, an unemployed woman who cons her way into the fake family by posing as a lawyer. Park Byung-eun takes on the role of a construction mogul and penthouse elite who constantly locks horns with Hae-gang.

Meanwhile, Moon So-ri injects boundless energy into the show as the neighborhood’s ultimate busybody and local informant. Operating 24/7 with a friendly smile that masks a razor-sharp intuition, her character serves as a vital key player in unravelling the central plot.

"The irony is that Park Hae-gang aims for the council presidency just to steal the maintenance reserve fund, but he keeps accidentally saving the neighborhood instead. It’s a series where everyday slices of life and distinct characters blend seamlessly — clashing, bonding and standing off to tell a truly human story," said director Cho Yong-won.

She expressed faith in her ensemble. "Ji Sung brought incredible nuance and conviction to a character experiencing major turning points, while Ha slipped into the role of Ha-ri effortlessly. Park delivered a flawless performance as an unpredictable villain with a uniquely off-beat comedic rhythm," Cho praised.

The director gave a special nod to Moon's dramatic visual makeover. "The moment she walked out from a distance sporting a pineapple hairstyle, a pink tracksuit and work gloves, I knew we had struck gold," she teased. "Tracking Moon's physical transformations can be a major highlight for the audience as well."

JTBC’s new weekend drama "The Apartment Job" is scheduled to premiere Saturday.