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JTBC's 'The Apartment Job' showcases hilarious teamwork from 'fake family'

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By Park Jin-hai
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From left, actors Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyoung, Moon So-ri and Park Byung-eun pose during a press conference for the JTBC drama 'The Apartment Job,' Friday. Courtesy of JTBC

From left, actors Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyoung, Moon So-ri and Park Byung-eun pose during a press conference for the JTBC drama "The Apartment Job," Friday. Courtesy of JTBC

Boasting a powerhouse cast and explosive acting synergy, JTBC’s upcoming crime-comedy "The Apartment Job" is set to deliver a highly relatable, down-to-earth human drama set right in our everyday living spaces.

The series, which will also stream globally on Netflix, follows Park Hae-gang (Ji Sung), the former boss of the Oasis gang.

In an attempt to pocket a massive stash of hidden cash within the complex, Hae-gang runs for president of the residents' council. Instead of an easy heist, however, he ends up partnering with the residents to clean up deep-rooted local corruption.

The cast noted that the show’s setting was a major selling point, as a massive apartment complex is a deeply familiar backdrop for most people.

"The premise of all these events unfolding inside a massive residential complex was instantly intriguing. I was completely captivated by the charm of this team play — setting up a fake family just to pull off a scam — and the fact that it's a bright, refreshing comedy rather than a heavy crime noir," said Ji Sung, who stars as the ex-mobster who becomes head of a fraudulent family, sharing what drew him to the project during a press conference for the drama, Friday.

Reflecting on his role, he described Hae-gang as an orphan who rose to become a gang leader but begins to understand true human connection and the warmth of community after forming his "makeshift family."

Ji Sung is seen in a scene from JTBC drama 'The Apartment Job.' Courtesy of JTBC

Ji Sung is seen in a scene from JTBC drama "The Apartment Job." Courtesy of JTBC

The actor also admitted the shoot reshaped his own worldview. "For us, it’s just a production set, but meeting the actual residents in these environments changed how I look at apartments. I felt a genuine sense of warmth."

The series promises to tackle hyperrealistic neighborhood friction, from parking wars to delivery logistics crises.

"Since these are issues we constantly see on the evening news, I felt a strong sense of responsibility to portray them authentically," he emphasized. "I filmed this project — and I still hold this hope today — wishing that audiences will see these stories and feel what a truly compassionate society ought to look like."

Marking her first major leading role since her debut, Ha Yoon-kyoung plays Kang Ha-ri, an unemployed woman who cons her way into the fake family by posing as a lawyer. Park Byung-eun takes on the role of a construction mogul and penthouse elite who constantly locks horns with Hae-gang.

Meanwhile, Moon So-ri injects boundless energy into the show as the neighborhood’s ultimate busybody and local informant. Operating 24/7 with a friendly smile that masks a razor-sharp intuition, her character serves as a vital key player in unravelling the central plot.

"The irony is that Park Hae-gang aims for the council presidency just to steal the maintenance reserve fund, but he keeps accidentally saving the neighborhood instead. It’s a series where everyday slices of life and distinct characters blend seamlessly — clashing, bonding and standing off to tell a truly human story," said director Cho Yong-won.

She expressed faith in her ensemble. "Ji Sung brought incredible nuance and conviction to a character experiencing major turning points, while Ha slipped into the role of Ha-ri effortlessly. Park delivered a flawless performance as an unpredictable villain with a uniquely off-beat comedic rhythm," Cho praised.

The director gave a special nod to Moon's dramatic visual makeover. "The moment she walked out from a distance sporting a pineapple hairstyle, a pink tracksuit and work gloves, I knew we had struck gold," she teased. "Tracking Moon's physical transformations can be a major highlight for the audience as well."

JTBC’s new weekend drama "The Apartment Job" is scheduled to premiere Saturday.