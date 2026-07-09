Song Joong-ki, Park Ji-hyun to unite in rom-com series 'Love Cloud'

Song Joong-ki and Park Ji-hyun will unite in the KBS rom-com series "Love Cloud" set to air next year, the broadcaster said Thursday.

In the upcoming series, Song portrays Kang Woo-joo, a flight instructor-turned-air traffic controller who can see his lover's feelings in the form of weather, according to KBS.

Park plays Ahn Ha-nee, a workaholic pilot who falls under a curse in which her emotions become the weather.

It marks the pair's first joint project in four years since the JTBC hit drama series "Reborn Rich" (2022).

For Song, the upcoming series will mark his first return to KBS in a decade since the megahit "Descendants of the Sun" (2016).