The action-packed revenge thriller "Agent Kim Reactivated" hit No. 1 on Netflix's non-English chart, dethroning "Teach You a Lesson" from its four-week streak in the top position, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

The series stars So Ji-sub as a seemingly ordinary father who hides a secret past that unfolds as he searches for his missing daughter. It accumulated 10.5 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, according to Netflix.

The webtoon-based series, which debuted at No. 3 following its release on June 26, was the most-watched show in the category in 11 countries, including South Korea, Indonesia and Bolivia, and reached the top 10 in 68 others.

"Teach You a Lesson," the school drama that had reigned in the top spot for the past four weeks, came in at No. 2 with 4.7 million views. It also reached the top 10 in 54 countries.

Also making the top 10 was "Notes from the Last Row," a psychological thriller with a literary twist, which came in at fifth with 2.6 million views.

The South Korea-Japanese co-production "Human Vapor," written by "Colony" director Yeon Sang-ho, followed at No. 7 with 2 million views.

In the non-English film category, the Korean action-comedy "Husbands in Action" ranked No. 2 with 1.7 million views, slipping a notch from the previous week.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 55th straight week, reaching No. 6 with 3.5 million views.