Review'Agent Kim Reactivated' revives middle-aged action hero

On the surface, Mr. Kim (So Ji-sub) is just an ordinary, submissive neighborhood man who cares for nothing but his only daughter.

He is a single dad who would rather kneel down and beg for forgiveness before a bully's wealthy parents than cause a scene. But the moment his daughter goes missing, the seal on this middle-aged man is shattered.

Confronting a cocky gang member who claims legal protection under juvenile law, Kim delivers a bone-chilling warning: “When you lose your parents, you're called an orphan. When you lose your husband, a widow. But there is no word for a parent who loses a child. Do you know why? Because the sheer misery and agony leave you with absolutely nothing left to lose. 'Juvenile offender'? Nice phrasing. Then I guess I’ll have to be the 'lawless middle-aged'.”

SBS’s drama "Agent Kim Reactivated," also streaming on Netflix, is a gripping crime noir that follows "Code Name 66" — a former North Korean operative who defected and settled in the South — as he unleashes his monstrous, hidden combat skills against a corrupt nation and giant criminal syndicates.

Driven by the iconic catchphrase "Never mess with an old man in glasses," the series bypasses the failed legal system to subdue perpetrators with absolute force. Watching Mr. Kim force villains to beg for their lives rather than granting them cheap forgiveness provides viewers with a thrilling sense of justice and a massive rush of dopamine.

So Ji-sub’s overwhelming screen presence

At the absolute center of "Agent Kim Reactivated" is So Ji-sub, whose commanding presence anchors the entire series. Having built an undeniable legacy as an elite action icon in projects like "Rough Cut" (2008), "A Company Man" (2012) and Netflix’s "Mercy for None" (2025), So captures the screen here with minimal dialogue, letting his piercing gaze and expressions convey the heavy tension.

While the premise might hint at a sense of déjà vu regarding his previous action roles, his signature melancholy expressions imbue the character with emotional depth, crafting a remarkably stylish noir.

The series masterfully taps into the heroic fantasy of middle-aged viewers — the idea that even if one is currently worn down by the exhausting realities of life, they could transform into a monster at any second to protect their family. His classic, heavy-hitting action hits a chord that sets the pulse racing across all generations. Once you start watching, it is hard to stop.

Ultimate allies and scene-stealers

Mr. Kim’s desperate, lonely crusade is heavily supported by a fierce brotherhood. His former colleagues from his operative days, Sung Han-su (Choi Dae-hoon) and Park Jin-cheol (Yoon Kyung-ho), serve as the ultimate scene-stealers, masterfully balancing the show's tension and comedy.

They display phenomenal comedic chemistry in quiet moments, only to shift their gazes instantly into cold-blooded killers when the fighting starts. Their life-or-death camaraderie provides the emotional backbone of the series.

"Agent Kim Reactivated" transcends the boundaries of a superficial popcorn action flick by grounding itself in the heavy, suffocating realities of the working class and the struggles of a single father.

Consequently, the furious fists Mr. Kim throws are not merely aimed at the main villain, Ju Gang-chan (Joo Sang-uk) — a street thug turned powerful construction mogul colluding with politicians. His punches land squarely on a broken system: the "juvenile offenders" who exploit legal loopholes to commit atrocities with impunity and the privileged elite who manipulate society with money and power.

By juxtaposing the impoverished working class against the untouchable establishment, the drama delivers an unfiltered assault on social polarization. For viewers exhausted by the powerlessness of real life, every single punch Mr. Kim throws offers an unparalleled sense of vicarious satisfaction and immense catharsis.