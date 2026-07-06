Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the iconic drama “Goblin,” the main cast reunited once again to look back on the series and stir fans’ hearts with fond memories.

tvN aired the first episode of “Goblin 10th Anniversary Trip” on Saturday, featuring the drama’s main cast — Gong Yoo, Yoo In-na, Kim Go-eun and Lee Dong-wook — as they traveled to Gangneung, where one of the drama’s most symbolic scenes was filmed.

The anniversary special opened with the actors stepping back into the world of “Goblin.” Gong Yoo, who played the goblin Kim Shin, appeared alongside Kim Go-eun, who portrayed the goblin’s bride Ji Eun-tak, for an interview. Yoo In-na and Lee Dong-wook also reunited to look back on the past and reflect on the drama’s 10-year legacy.

“'Goblin' is still remembered to this day whenever winter comes,” Gong Yoo said. “The drama remains the brightest winter of my life.”

The drama also kept the actors in touch long after it ended, especially Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun, who live in the same neighborhood. Lee Dong-wook said the idea for the 10th anniversary trip first came up when they gathered last year.

“We were together, Kim Go-eun, Gong Yoo and I, and we talked about how nice it would be to do something the following year, since it would mark the drama’s 10th anniversary,” Lee said, explaining how the anniversary special came to life.

“I looked my best back then without even realizing it. It happens every time,” Gong Yoo said, to which Yoo In-na echoed the sentiment before chiming in, “Our time has not passed yet.”

Upon arriving in Gangneung, the four actors visited Jumunjin Breakwater, where one of the drama's most iconic scenes was filmed, and reminisced about their memories there one by one. The location was still drawing fans, offering a glimpse of the drama's enduring popularity. Gong Yoo and Kim Go-eun also recreated the unforgettable scene with the red scarf and buckwheat flowers.

“It feels strange,” Gong Yoo said with a laugh, joking that it felt as though he was seeing his bride, Eun-tak, all grown up after 10 years.

According to ratings tracker Nielsen Korea, the episode recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.3 percent, peaking at 4.2 percent. In the Seoul metropolitan area, it posted an average of 3.4 percent and a peak of 4.4 percent, making it the most-watched program in its time slot across cable and general programming channels.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.