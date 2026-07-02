After more than 35 years in the industry, Choi Min-sik has solidified his status as a living legend of Korean cinema. In his latest project Netflix psychological thriller, "Notes from the Last Row," the 64-year-old veteran actor delivers a haunting performance as professor Heo Mun-oh, a failed novelist who becomes dangerously consumed by the voyeuristic genius of Lee Kang (Choi Hyun-wook), an enigmatic student sitting in the back of his classroom.

"When I first got the script and read the original play, I instantly thought, 'This is a drama that leaves room for thought,'" Choi told The Korea Times at a cafe in Seoul, Thursday.

He said the series has a classic feel, different from recent trends. "Much like my past film 'Failan' (2001), I was drawn to this short but incredibly intense story. It felt like one of those small, lightweight paperbacks we used to carry around in our pockets back in school," he said.

Narrative stripping humans bare

Choi has never been one to shy away from the darker, less glamorous corners of human nature. While mainstream media often favors flawless heroes, Choi finds solace in the broken.

"I find pathetic, pitiable characters much more compelling than cool, Superman-like figures," he explained. "Hero stories where people fly around and smash things serve their purpose. But I prefer stories that uncover the things we want to hide. I like narratives that lay human nature bare, laying them out like a piece of raw meat, saying, 'This is what humans are actually like.'"

In the series, Mun-oh falls entirely under the spell of his brilliant student Kang, who manipulates the professor masterfully by weaponizing his deepest vulnerabilities through a mesmerizing narrative.

The tragic trajectory of the plot echoes Choi’s legendary 2003 masterpiece "Oldboy." Just as Oh Dae-su faced a catastrophic end because of a careless rumor, Mun-oh faces ruin due to a thoughtless remark from the past. Years ago, while visiting an orphanage, a young Kang made a desperate confession to Mun-oh, who arrogantly dismissed it as a "trivial story." That evaluation planted a seed of venomous revenge in the boy.

"When we were filming, 'Oldboy' didn’t cross my mind at all," Choi admitted. "But after watching the finished product, I realized they share a common denominator. Ultimately, both are stories about the violence of words and writing. A single, careless word uttered by Mun-oh became a massive wound to a young child. As revenge, that child uses writing as a weapon of violence."

He reflected on the weight of the theme in today's society. "We live in an era where verbal violence is rampant. Beyond mere distrust, it breeds hatred and anger. I hope this project serves as an opportunity for us to reflect on the karmic consequences of the words we speak and write in our reality."

Though he admited that objectively, he would dislike a person like Mun-oh in real life, he had to fully immerse himself in the character and become his staunchest defense attorney.

"Mun-oh wants so desperately to be a truly great writer, but because of his own nature, he tortures himself constantly. It made me want to reach out and help him. Fine, sophisticated people are great, but Mun-oh felt so intensely human. I couldn't help but think about how agonizingly painful his existence must have been."

Chemistry of generations

Much of the drama's tension relies on the intense back-and-forth between Choi and rising star Choi Hyun-wook, who is 40 years his junior. Despite the age gap, Choi Min-sik was full of praise for his young co-star.

"When someone acts well, they are just beautiful to watch," he said. "Choi Hyun-wook was the perfect partner; there were so many moments he caught me completely by surprise. It made me realize how different this new generation is."

He observed a distinct cultural shift in the younger actors. "The younger generation has no hesitation expressing themselves. These young actors just dive right into a character without fear. Acting with them is a constant, wonderful shock, and it pushes me creatively."

Driven by passion, not habit

For Choi Min-sik, the thrill of acting has not faded after nearly four decades.

"I am at my happiest, freest and most excited when I meet a great project. Nothing compares to that joy," he shared. "That doesn't mean the process is always fun. Every time, I hit the limits of my expression, and I have to fight to overcome them."

It is this relentless standard that keeps him selective. "I’m not the type who can do this job out of habit. I can’t just say, 'Well, it’s my job, so let’s just do it.' Every single decision is made after deep and careful consideration. When this script came in, I asked for the book, read it and decided immediately. It’s truly difficult to find a piece of work like this."

Looking ahead, the legendary actor shows no signs of slowing down. "From angels to demons, there is nothing an actor cannot express," he said with a glint of enduring passion. "There is still so much more I want to do."