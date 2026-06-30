'Teach You a Lesson' tops Netflix's weekly non-English chart for 4th week

The action-packed Korean school drama "Teach You a Lesson" retained its top position on Netflix's non-English chart for the fourth consecutive week, the streaming platform said Wednesday.

Released June 5, the series accumulated 7.3 million views during the latest tracking week ending Sunday, compared with 11.8 million views in the previous week, according to Netflix.

"Teach You a Lesson" was the most-watched show in the category in six countries and regions, including Indonesia, Japan and Singapore, and also reached the top 10 in 69 others.

Based on the webtoon "Get Schooled," the Netflix original follows a team of inspectors at the fictional Education Rights Protection Bureau -- Na Hwa-jin (Kim Mu-yeol), Im Han-rim (Jin Ki-joo) and Bong Geun-dae (Pyo Ji-hoon) -- who set out to teach bullies a lesson.

The realistic episodes that mirror real-life incidents and a cathartic plot that prioritizes the rights of victims -- both students and teachers -- while also blending in comedy and action have resonated with global audiences.

Three other Korean shows landed in the top 10. "Agent Kim Reactivated," featuring So Ji-sub as a seemingly ordinary father who hides a secret past that unfolds as he searches for his missing daughter, debuted at No. 3 with 6.6 million views.

The fantasy rom-com series "My Royal Nemesis" came in at seventh with 2 million views, while "Notes from the Last Row," a psychological thriller with a literary twist, ranked eighth with 1.6 million views.

In the non-English film category, the Korean action-comedy "Husbands in Action" topped the list with 6.3 million views, rising a notch from the previous week.

In the English-language film category, "KPop Demon Hunters" remained in the top 10 for the 54th straight week, ranking sixth with 3.8 million views.