Netflix dating reality 'Better Late Than Single' Season 2 promises fierce return

In a golden age of dating reality shows where perfectly curated singles trade razor-sharp flirtations, Netflix is doubling down on a completely different kind of romance — the clumsy and utterly genuine kind.

Netflix show "Better Late Than Single" is a "dating makeover reality show," which tracks the first romantic steps of people with zero dating experience but maximum expectations.

Following the sleeper-hit success of its first installment, the show's second season promises to dive even deeper into the relatable "swamp of delusions" that defines first love. For the show’s creators, the massive popularity of the series lies in its raw, unfiltered nostalgia.

"I’ve previously described this show as an old diary," said producer Kim Noh-eun during a press conference for the show at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Wednesday. "When you open it up years later, it makes you cringe so hard your hands and feet curl —yet you absolutely cannot stop reading. It's that universal human experience that resonated so deeply with viewers."

Returning panelists actors Seo In-guk and Kang Han-na, comedian Lee Eun-ji and singer Car, the Garden shared that the cast of Season 2 brings an entirely new level of unpredictability. Because the contestants navigate romance through theory rather than experience, the advice given by the hosts often leads to hilariously literal results.

"When we visited the 'Solo Village' and told them to 'take initiative and approach each other,' they approached so aggressively it threw us completely off guard," Lee laughed. "Then, when we suggested they take some personal downtime to recharge, they spent way too much time completely isolated on their own. It was startling, but seeing them try so hard to find love was incredibly rewarding."

Car, the Garden, meanwhile, offered a blunt yet affectionate critique of the contestants' mental loops, noting that the biggest obstacle for first-timers is often their own imagination. "Most of participants of the show live in a state of constant delusion," he said. "They misread signals, say completely unnecessary things, and just repeat that cycle. It’s almost a battle of who can say the most useless thing."

However, he noted a deeper, more poignant layer to the comedy. "The most emotional moments happened after rejection. When they get turned down once, they immediately put themselves down too much. I kept wanting to tell them not to do that. Just because you like someone doesn’t mean they have to like you back. I think this show is ultimately a space where they learn to practice handling that reality."

According to the production team, Season 2 heightens the emotional stakes by adjusting the cast dynamic. Lee revealed that the average age of the contestants is slightly higher this season, adding a mature weight to their naivety.

Seo summarized the new episodes in one word: "fierce."

"Overall, it’s become much more intense," he said. "Sometimes, a contestant acts out of pure consideration or self-sacrifice, but it accidentally ends up hurting the other person. Watching those moments, I just couldn't resist shouting advice at the screen."

Co-producer Won Seung-jae emphasized the absolute authenticity of the show. "When the teaser dropped, people commented, 'Why would people that are handsome and beautiful be single for life?' But once Season 1 aired, the audience consensus immediately shifted to: 'Yep, they are definitely permanent solos.' The sincerity is real."

Kim added that viewers should look out for the "reeds" — contestants whose hearts sway wildly from day to day. "If you were conscious of the cameras, you wouldn't dare act that indecisive. But their honest expressions and raw actions are beautifully captured here."

"Better Late Than Single" Seasons 2 premieres on Netflix, July 7.



