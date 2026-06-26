The Korean content market is struggling to discover new actors. While familiar pairings ensure reliable entertainment, audiences have increasingly voiced fatigue over predictable A-list casting. In the midst of this stagnation, Netflix original series "If Wishes Could Kill" and "Teach You a Lesson" are drawing viewers by using fresh faces to enhance their narratives.

Released June 5, "Teach You a Lesson" retained the top spot on Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) list for a second week. This success has driven growing interest in the cast.

Viewers are focusing not only on the leads but also on the performers anchoring individual episodes. In Episode 5, Park Ji-yeon garnered widespread attention for her role as an overzealous parent who corners a teacher with malicious complaints. The actors portraying antagonists for the series have successfully provoked viewer anger, driving overall engagement with the series.

Released earlier in April, "If Wishes Could Kill" succeeded by placing newcomers at the forefront. The series featured a rare ensemble of rising actors, including Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Baek Sun-ho, Hyun Woo-suk, Lee Hyo-je and Choi Ju-eun, who captivated viewers with their unique chemistry. While strong direction, a solid narrative and a distinctive premise contributed to its popularity, the performances of these fresh faces served as the driving force behind the show's breakout success.

Netflix has an established track record of providing opportunities for new actors. "Sweet Home" demonstrated the potential of Song Kang and Lee Do-hyun to the public. Both actors received significant attention and secured leading roles afterward.

The mega-hit "Squid Game" provided a breakthrough for long-time supporting actors Heo Sung-tae and Kim Joo-ryoung, who leveraged the show's global success to help their careers. The series also made an international star of Jung Ho-yeon in her acting debut.

"The Glory" followed a similar pattern. The supporting antagonists — Park Sung-hoon, Kim Hieora, Cha Joo-young and Kim Gun-woo — gained wider recognition and secured major roles in subsequent projects. The revenge drama also allowed Lim Ji-yeon to land a career-defining role, establishing her as a mainstream star.

Additionally, scene-stealing performances in "Juvenile Justice" by Lee Yeon and in "Daily Dose of Sunshine" by Roh Jae-won and Lee Sang-hee expanded the reach of these previously underutilized performers by connecting them with a broader audience.

Shifting demand for new actors

This consistent track record highlights demand for new actors within the industry. In the past, the mere appearance of a famous star guaranteed buzz, but a glut of streaming content has heightened viewer fatigue with the traditional star system.

While casting proven talent remains a safe financial choice, audiences increasingly view it as a factor that makes a show feel stale. Viewers now prioritize unfamiliar faces over name recognition and value authenticity in casting. The unexpected charm provided by first-time actors creates a sense of freshness that ultimately increases audience immersion.

As the market expands, the thirst for new faces continues to grow. Netflix has established itself as one of the platforms aggressively meeting that demand. Rather than simply relying on established star power, the streaming service has carved out a competitive advantage by strategically utilizing fresh talent.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.