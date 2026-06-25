Actor So Ji-sub is set to deliver "brutal and intense action" in SBS’ highly anticipated revenge series "Agent Kim Reactivated," a drama centered on the fierce depths of paternal love.

So stars as Kim Do-hyeon, known as Manager Kim, a former elite special agent living undercover as an ordinary employee at a small savings bank. Once a legendary operative known as "Codename 66" — even earning a spot on North Korea's blacklist — Kim had retired to honor his late wife's dying wish to "just live as a father."

However, when his only daughter is thrust into extreme danger, he is forced to awaken his deadly combat instincts once more.

"I really wanted to do an action drama again," So shared during a press conference for the drama at SBS headquarters in Mok-dong, Seoul, Thursday. "Manager Kim's narrative, alongside his desperate mindset while tracking down his daughter, felt like a compelling challenge."

He noted that the show's action stands apart from his previous works, including his 2025 action noir "Mercy for None."

"The difficulty was advanced," he said. "Unlike other dramas where the action feels like a moth drawn to a flame, the combat in 'Agent Kim Reactivated' is born out of a desperate, raw struggle to survive with his daughter."

Already dubbed the "Korean version of Taken," director Yi Seung-young confidently highlighted the show's unique strengths. "'Taken' is a real-time tracking thriller about a father finding his daughter, whereas our project is a 10-hour story," he said. "While we fully retain the strengths of 'Taken,' we also have vibrant supporting characters that 'Taken' doesn't have. Even when Manager Kim isn't on screen, the show remains highly entertaining. These lively characters will bring even more enjoyment to the audience."

The drama boasts a star-studded lineup of powerhouse actors. Choi Dae-hoon plays Seong Han-su, Kim’s longtime friend and a taekwondo gold medalist, while Yoon Kyung-ho stars as Park Jin-cheol, a passionate member of the Marine Corps Veterans Association. Together, they offer a dynamic range of combat styles.

When asked about the casting of Choi and Yoon, Yi shared, "For our drama, alongside a father’s burning heart to find his daughter, we needed actors who could inject a bright and cheerful energy. That was Choi. As for Yoon, after seeing him in 'The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call' (2025), I knew I needed an actor who could seamlessly transition between comedy and serious drama, so I reached out to him. It wasn't easy to cast them, but during filming, I thought to myself, 'What would I have done without these two?'"

Choi, who is tackling authentic action for the first time, said, "Because taekwondo heavily utilizes footwork, I paid close attention to the form. I felt lacking, but I tried my absolute best. I also looked up a lot of videos of experts."

Yoon added, "If Manager Kim’s action is cold and Seong Han-su's is flamboyant, mine is exhilarating. It has a 'rock spirit' underlying it, which offers a peculiar sense of catharsis. Viewers will be able to enjoy a wide variety of action styles from the three of us."

Despite the heavy subject matter, the cast praised the incredible atmosphere on set. "Working with such talented veterans made the creative process a joy," So reflected.

Yoon said, "The drama depicts a serious story of paternal love, but the filming process itself was incredibly joyful."

SBS’s new Friday-Saturday drama "Agent Kim Reactivated" premieres on June 26. International viewers can watch it on Netflix.