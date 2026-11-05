Long known for its webtoon culture, Korea’s capital is transforming routine government announcements into emotionally driven digital comics — and its newest installment adds full animation and a soundtrack to connect with millions of readers.

Seoul Metropolitan Government said Thursday that its first five policy webtoons have collectively recorded 5.67 million views and 80,000 comments, with each series surpassing 1 million views.

The city released its sixth installment, “Seoul, 76 Years Later: Cadenza,” on KakaoPage at 10 a.m. Thursday, introducing its first moving webtoon, which combines animated sequences and background music with traditional comic panels.

The story follows Eun-ho, a young man who abandons his dream of becoming a pianist after losing hearing in one ear in an accident, and Colin, a 92-year-old Korean War veteran who has preserved an unfinished musical score for 76 years.

Carrying the sheet music left behind by Yoon-sik — a Korean soldier who saved his life during the war — Colin embarks on a journey through Seoul alongside Eun-ho to fulfill a decades-old promise and rediscover his passion for music.

Their journey incorporates several city initiatives, including the Han River Bus, youth mental health support, Nodeul Global Art Island, the 120 Companion Call Taxi service and Garden of Gratitude, a project honoring Korean War veterans.

The new series consists of five episodes, including four conventional webtoon chapters and one moving installment, and is available free on KakaoPage.

Artist Park Ha, whose Kakao Webtoon series “Gold Hands” has accumulated 14.76 million views, contributed to the project.

“Through this project, I was able to reflect on how the peaceful everyday lives we take for granted were made possible through years of sacrifice and dedication,” Park said.

“This work is also a tribute to veterans who protected today's peace, and I hope readers will remember their sacrifices and appreciate the history and importance of peace embedded in Seoul's streets and scenery.”

The city's previous five webtoons introduced 59 policy initiatives covering childbirth, youth issues, middle-aged residents, transportation, safety and social isolation.

“'Seoul, a Cadenza After 76 Years' expresses gratitude for the sacrifices and dedication of war veterans who built today’s Seoul, while delivering a message of new hope," said Kim Hyoung-rae, director general of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s Public Information Planning Bureau.

“We will continue to introduce policy-focused webtoons that resonate with and entertain citizens, bringing city policies closer to their daily lives.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.