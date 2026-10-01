Fall stages set for 1,700 performances nationwide

Korea is turning its fall performance season into a nationwide invitation, with more than 1,700 shows set to be promoted together through Nov. 30 under a campaign designed to bring audiences to stages across the country.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Arts Management Service launched the 2026 Korea Is Performing campaign Thursday, bringing together major festivals, markets and regional performances.

The campaign will connect major events including Seoul International Performing Arts Festival, Seoul Performing Arts Market and RE:BOUND Festival with performances promoted by 16 regional cultural foundations.

The Seoul International Performing Arts Festival will run from Thursday through Oct. 25 at venues including the National Theater of Korea, Daehangno Theater QUAD and Arko-Daehangno Arts Theater, featuring 20 international and domestic works spanning theater, dance, music and multidisciplinary arts.

Seoul Performing Arts Market will run from Oct. 13-16, offering nine performances, presentations and demonstrations of works, exhibitions and one-on-one business meetings for industry professionals.

RE:BOUND Festival will run from Oct. 16 through Nov. 14, bringing works by 20 regional representative arts organizations to venues including Seoul Arts Center’s Jayu Theater and cultural facilities across Seoul.

Sixteen regional cultural foundations will promote local performances, audience events and information booths at festivals, while campaign organizers will offer recommendations based on genres, companions and destinations.

The campaign website and social media channels will also feature content such as performances suited for children and shows that can be paired with regional travel.

Performance discount vouchers are currently available through five online ticketing platforms, with additional vouchers reserved for performances outside the Seoul metropolitan area.

"Korea hosts performances year-round, but with an even richer lineup of shows and new productions unfolding throughout October and November, we designed this campaign to help the public discover performance information more easily and head to theaters," an official at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said. "Through this campaign, we hope citizens can enjoy performing arts more intimately in their daily lives while helping revitalize the performing arts market."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.