Global comic fans to decide year's best webtoons in worldwide vote

Millions of digital comic readers around the world can now directly decide which series take home the highest honors in mobile storytelling, as voting opened Thursday for the 2026 World Webtoon Awards.

What began in the early 2000s as a localized Korean experiment in vertical-scroll comics designed for desktop monitors has transformed into a dominant engine of modern entertainment.

Born on Korean portal sites as an alternative to traditional print publishing, webtoons are now a global cultural phenomenon. Optimized for smartphone reading, the format has rapidly expanded into a $14 billion global industry, propelled by massive international fan bases in North America, Europe and across Asia, while serving as the primary source material for blockbuster television shows, films, and streaming adaptations.

Now in its third year, the World Webtoon Awards reflects that international footprint.

A global shortlist of 20 finalists was unveiled following a massive open nomination process held between June and July. Over 4,000 fans across six languages — including English, Japanese and Korean — submitted more than 7,300 nominations covering 941 distinct titles, underscoring the medium's explosive reach far beyond its East Asian origins.

Organized by Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism alongside the Korea Creative Content Agency, the annual awards aim to celebrate creators while cementing Korea’s standing as the cultural home of the vertically scrollable digital comic format.

Fans worldwide can cast their votes at the official awards portal until Oct. 19. The public vote will directly impact the outcome, carrying a 50 percent weight toward determining the final 10 winners alongside scores from an expert judging panel.

For the first time in the event’s history, monetary prizes will be awarded. The highest honor, the Grand Prize, carries a purse of 15 million won ($11,300), while the Jury Award awards 13 million won, and main prize winners receive 10 million won each. Dedicated categories for Popularity and Best Overseas Work will be decided entirely by global reader ballots.

“The initial response from global fans has been extraordinarily ardent,” said Choi Seong-hee, director general for Cultural Industry Policy at the Ministry. “We are committed to establishing a fair judging process that cements Korea’s authority as the birthplace and epicenter of webtoons.”

The final winners will be crowned Dec. 3 during a ceremony at the iconic Byeolmadang Library inside Starfield Coex Mall in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. The event anchors the weeklong World Webtoon Festival (Dec. 2-6) at the Coex center, featuring interactive pop-up stores, exhibitions and fan events celebrating a digital art form that has permanently reshaped modern media consumption.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.