The nerve conditions that affected Lee Sang-soon, HyunA and TWICE's Chaeyoung

Singer Lee Sang-soon’s decision to take a break from his radio show over what he described as “vagus nerve dysfunction” has drawn attention to health conditions involving the nerve. Other celebrities, including HyunA and TWICE’s Chaeyoung, have previously spoken about experiencing vasovagal syncope, a form of fainting.

The singer and radio show host explained his recent absence from the show in a social media post Sunday.

“I’m sorry to listeners for taking time off from the radio show without any explanation,” he wrote. “I suddenly felt unwell last Wednesday and couldn’t host the show. Since then, I’ve undergone various tests and consultations.”

He added that he was still awaiting further testing but had been advised by his doctors to rest because of the neurological issue. Although his recovery remains unclear, Lee plans to focus on recuperating for now, following doctors’ advice that his condition could improve gradually with sufficient rest.

“Since I don’t know when I’ll recover, I kept thinking, ‘If I feel better tomorrow, I should get back to hosting.’ That’s why it took me so long to write this,” Lee said. “I’ll take this opportunity to give myself enough time to recover properly before returning. Please don’t worry too much. I’ll be resting and recovering, so please bear with me a little longer.”

The singer had previously shown signs of ill health during the Aug. 26 live broadcast of his MBC FM4U radio show, “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang-soon.” Feeling unwell, he rested in the infirmary and returned to the studio with only about 20 minutes left in the broadcast. His continued absence from subsequent live broadcasts prompted concern about his health.

Lee’s disclosure has also renewed attention to other celebrities who have experienced vasovagal syncope.

Among them is HyunA, who previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope after also experiencing depression and panic disorder.

“At first, my vision went blurry, and then I just collapsed. It happened several times,” she previously recalled. “I was going to brush it off as another symptom of panic disorder, but on my doctor’s advice, I went to a university hospital for various tests, including an EEG. That’s when I learned there was a condition called vasovagal syncope.”

More recently, she collapsed onstage again during a performance, alarming fans.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung also temporarily suspended her activities last year after being diagnosed with vasovagal syncope.

Actor Kim Jung-nan has spoken about losing consciousness and hitting her chin on a bedside table, saying, “I nearly died after fainting.”

Vasovagal syncope occurs when the nervous system overreacts to triggers such as intense physical or emotional stress, causing blood pressure and sometimes heart rate to drop. This temporarily reduces blood flow to the brain, leading to a loss of consciousness. Warning signs can include dizziness, cold sweats, nausea and blurred vision.

Medical evaluation is important, particularly when fainting recurs, to rule out other heart or neurological conditions.

With Lee still awaiting further testing, the timing of his return to broadcasting will depend on his recovery. His agency, Antenna, said it would “provide full support so the artist can focus entirely on recovering” and adjust his upcoming schedule accordingly.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.