Shin Min-a's reported 3.7 billion won in donations spotlights extensive history of charitable giving





Actor Shin Min-a’s longstanding charitable work has returned to the spotlight following a viral online post.

A post titled “The 3.7 billion won ($2.7 million) quietly withdrawn from Shin Min-a’s bank account over the past 15 years” spread across online communities and social media Monday.

“At first, I thought money intended for someone else had been transferred by mistake,” wrote the author, who claimed to be an official at a foundation. “Large sums began arriving every month in 2009, and it turned out that the donor was Shin Min-a.”

“She insisted that no one be told and asked that the money be used to cover treatment for burn patients and fund study rooms for children from low-income families,” the writer added. “Over 15 years, she quietly donated more than 3.7 billion won. She is truly an angel.”

Shin has long been known for donating to low-income families and others in need, as well as contributing relief funds following national disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes. Her charitable work previously drew attention when it was revealed that she had helped cover medical expenses for more than 200 burn patients. In December, Shin marked her wedding to actor Kim Woo-bin by joining him in donating a combined 300 million won to several organizations.

Since making her debut in 1998, Shin has appeared in numerous television series, including “My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho,” “Tomorrow, With You,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha,” “Our Blues” and “Karma.” Her film credits include “Madeleine,” “The Beast and the Beauty,” “The Naked Kitchen,” “Gyeongju,” “My Love, My Bride” and “The Eyes.”

Shin is set to appear in the Disney+ original series “The Remarried Empress” in November.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.