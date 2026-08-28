Former figure skater Kim Yuna transformed her look with a short haircut, revealing a striking new side of herself.

Kim Yuna shared photos from a shoot with fashion magazine Marie Claire on social media Thursday. In the photos, she sported a short haircut, a rare departure from the neat, long hairstyle the former figure skater had maintained for years.

The new hairstyle revealed a different side of Kim from her signature elegant image, while retaining her trademark sophistication. It also added a more alluring edge to her appearance, drawing attention.

Kim Yuna is the first women’s singles skater in history to finish on the podium at every major international competition. She has remained one of Korea’s most beloved public figures since retiring in 2014, maintaining her influence through advertisements and fashion shoots.

Born in 1990, Kim married Ko Woo-rim of the crossover vocal group Forestella, who is five years her junior, in 2022.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.