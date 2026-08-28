Figure skating icon Kim Yuna showcases short haircut in Marie Claire shoot
Summary
Kim Yuna showed a short haircut in a Marie Claire photo shoot shared on social media Thursday. The former figure skater’s new look marked a rare departure from her long hairstyle and presented a more alluring side while keeping her elegant image. Kim is the first women’s singles skater to finish on the podium at every major international competition and has stayed active in advertisements and fashion shoots since retiring in 2014. She married Ko Woo-rim of Forestella in 2022.
Key Facts
- Kim Yuna shared photos from a Marie Claire shoot on social media Thursday.
- Her short haircut was described as a rare departure from the neat, long hairstyle she had kept for years.
- Kim Yuna is the first women’s singles skater in history to finish on the podium at every major international competition.
- She retired in 2014 and has continued to influence public attention through advertisements and fashion shoots.
- Born in 1990, Kim Yuna married Ko Woo-rim of the crossover vocal group Forestella in 2022.
Former figure skater Kim Yuna transformed her look with a short haircut, revealing a striking new side of herself.
Kim Yuna shared photos from a shoot with fashion magazine Marie Claire on social media Thursday. In the photos, she sported a short haircut, a rare departure from the neat, long hairstyle the former figure skater had maintained for years.
The new hairstyle revealed a different side of Kim from her signature elegant image, while retaining her trademark sophistication. It also added a more alluring edge to her appearance, drawing attention.
Kim Yuna is the first women’s singles skater in history to finish on the podium at every major international competition. She has remained one of Korea’s most beloved public figures since retiring in 2014, maintaining her influence through advertisements and fashion shoots.
Born in 1990, Kim married Ko Woo-rim of the crossover vocal group Forestella, who is five years her junior, in 2022.
This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.