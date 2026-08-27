Hurdles Yoo Ah-in must overcome before he can truly return

Actor Yoo Ah-in has officially set his return in motion. After confirming his appearance in a new film, he signed an exclusive contract with a new agency, laying the groundwork for the resumption of his career. It comes three years after he halted all activities following controversies including his illegal drug use. Public reaction, however, remains cold. For Yoo, it is the first of many hurdles he has to overcome.

As part of his return, Yoo joined entertainment agency Billions Entertainment. But the lengthy statement the agency released last Friday announcing its exclusive contract with Yoo was unlike any conventional signing announcement. There were no jubilant words expressing the joy of welcoming a new member to the family or excitement about the future. Instead, words such as “cautiously,” “solemnly,” “reflection” and “heeding public opinion” appeared repeatedly throughout the statement, as if the agency were desperately trying to assure the public that it was mindful of the hostility toward the actor and would proceed carefully.

News also broke around that time that Yoo had been cast in “Vampire,” the latest project from Jang Jae-hyun, who directed “The Priests” and “Exhuma,” and that he would play a leading role. Photos from a script reading released alongside the casting announcement drew attention from both the public and the industry, as they offered the first official glimpse of Yoo since he went on hiatus.

Rumors of his return had been swirling since last year, including speculation that Yoo would leave his longtime agency UAA and join Galaxy Corporation. When speculation about Yoo Ah-in's comeback first surfaced last December, the production team behind "Vampire" said, "Nothing has been confirmed." Still, the mere mention of his name drew attention, with people both inside and outside the industry watching to see whether he would return.

Yoo has cautiously taken his first step toward a comeback, but the prevailing response from the public is that they are not ready to see him again. The actor was indicted on charges including repeatedly using illegal drugs between 2020 and 2023 and illegally obtaining sleeping pills prescribed under other people’s names. Last year, he received a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years. The weight he has to carry is still considerable.

While the gravity of his offenses is considerable, the bigger issue is the timing of his return. Yoo is still on probation, a fact that did little to make the public more receptive to his return. His three-year absence may have served as a period of self-reflection, but stepping away from the spotlight cannot in itself fulfill all his legal and social responsibilities. Nor does it guarantee public acceptance, an equally important prerequisite for his comeback. If he gives the impression that he is rushing back, it could raise questions about the sincerity of his remorse, requiring him to proceed with even greater caution.

The criticism directed at those working with Yoo arises from the same concerns. In bringing a scandal-plagued star back before the public, his agency and the production team cannot be entirely free from responsibility either. Stars who receive public affection and attention are expected to bear social responsibilities beyond their legal punishment. Drug offenses, in particular, go beyond individual misconduct and demand broader social vigilance. Critics therefore argue that the industry should not perpetuate the notion that celebrities can simply resume their careers once enough time has passed.

A larger concern is that Yoo’s case could set a precedent for the industry. The process through which a prominent actor returns inevitably affects the entertainment business as a whole. If stars involved in serious controversies are more quickly brought back into productions after merely suspending their activities for a certain period, there are concerns that the industry’s standards for dealing with unlawful conduct could become blurred. The issue goes beyond whether one individual deserves a second chance. It raises the question of what standards the industry should use when judging a star’s wrongdoing and eventual return.

Yoo is likely to face intense public scrutiny for some time. His return will not be seen simply as a resumption of his career or an opportunity for a second chance. The key questions are how he will reckon with his wrongdoing and responsibilities and how he will rebuild trust with a public that has turned its back on him. Those are hurdles he must clear before returning to the screen.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.