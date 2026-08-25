The original author of the Netflix drama “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” hinted at the filming schedule for its second season, raising questions about whether Ha Young, who has been embroiled in controversy over her great-grandfather’s activities as a pro-Japanese collaborator during Japan’s colonial rule over Korea, could remain with the project.

Lee Nak-jun, a former ENT physician and the original author of the Netflix drama, is also one of the three doctors behind the YouTube channel Doctor Friends, which has 1.42 million subscribers. Appearing on Monday’s episode of KBS2’s “Malja Show,” Lee discussed the current production status of the drama’s second season.

"Preproduction has now been completed, and we are scouting locations. Filming is expected to begin in October,” he said.

Netflix, a day after the show aired, said that the specific filming schedule had yet to be decided. But Lee's comments about the drama’s production schedule drew attention, as questions remained over whether the project could proceed as planned after the controversy surrounding Ha erupted.

In a previous television appearance, the actor revealed that her family had pursued careers in medicine for generations, going back to her great-grandfather, whom she described as the first Korean doctor to open a Western-style hospital in Seoul after studying Western medicine in Japan.

However, controversy erupted after Ha-young's great-grandfather was identified as Ahn Sang-ho. As details of his past activities resurfaced, criticism grew over allegations of his collaboration with Japan during its colonial rule over Korea.

Ha posted a handwritten letter of apology three days after the controversy began. Lee Do-yoon, the director of “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call,” liked the post, apparently showing his public support for the actor. Ha played senior nurse Chun Jang-mi in the drama and had been expected to return for its second season.

Lee, the original author, also spoke on the KBS show about Ju Ji-hoon, who played the drama’s protagonist, Baek Kang-hyuk.

“He is 188 centimeters tall. I designed Baek to be tall because I am not very tall myself and always dreamed of being about 20 centimeters taller,” Lee said. “When I saw Ju Ji-hoon, I thought, ‘Now that’s the Baek Kang-hyuk I created.’”

“His personality is also like Baek’s, which was astonishing,” he joked, recalling how the actor treated him to "gukbap," or rice soup, and "suyuk," or boiled meat slices.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.