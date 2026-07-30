After a high-profile debut in “Agent Kim Reactivated,” making takoyaki was what one actor chose to do after the drama came to an end.

Seo Su-min, 19, launched her acting career with “Agent Kim Reactivated.” In the drama, she played Kim Min-ji, the daughter of the protagonist, Manager Kim.

During a recent appearance on the YouTube channel “1ma2c,” the young actor described what her life had been like since filming wrapped. Much of it involved working part-time at a takoyaki shop.

“Sitting around doing nothing just doesn’t work for me, even after filming has ended and everything is going well. I thought I should be doing something, so I decided to get a part-time job,” Seo said.

Few customers expected to find the actor working at the shop, and Seo gave them little reason to believe it was really her.

“I tried not to stand out by covering my face, so people just assumed I resembled the person they had seen on TV. Some were even talking about the drama while I was standing right next to them.”

Seo had not even told the shop owner who she was, leaving the owner completely taken aback when the truth came out.

“‘Why are you here?’ the owner asked me. I just said I wanted a part-time job. And I really love takoyaki.”

“Agent Kim Reactivated” ended its run on July 25 with an impressive viewership rating of 23 percent, giving Seo a successful start to her acting career.

This article from Xportsnews is adapted by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.