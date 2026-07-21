YouTuber Tyler Rasch closes down channel

Tyler Rasch, a Korea-based American TV personality and YouTuber, abruptly announced he is shutting down his channel.

On his latest YouTube video, Rasch on Monday thanked viewers who tuned in every week, adding that they had given him many fond memories.

"Everything that begins must eventually end," he said. "Tylerbolkkayo? as you have known it has now come to an end." He added that he hopes to wrap up the channel properly and promised to return with something even better.

Subscribers expressed disappointment over the sudden news. The tylerbolkkayo? channel covered various current events, including international politics and economics, amassing more than 810,000 subscribers and logging 3.74 million views on its most-watched video. The decision drew scrutiny, particularly because the channel recently advertised job openings for content production staff.

Rasch majored in international studies at the University of Chicago and earned a master's degree in international relations from Seoul National University. He rose to prominence after appearing on JTBC's "Abnormal Summit" in 2014 and has appeared on various television programs, including "Where Is My Friend's Home" and "Problematic Men."

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.